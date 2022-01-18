#TrendAlert: All about bixie, the hairstyle of 2022

Bixie haircut is all the rage in fashion circles in 2022. (Photo credit: Blufashion)

Short hairstyles are in vogue even in 2022. However, they are going shorter, with much more volume, different shapes, and styling. The bixie--a combination of bob and pixie--is one such cut that is being seen everywhere. It is not a new style though and is making a comeback from the 90s. Read on to know more about it.

Context What is a bixie?

(Photo credit: hannahkleit/Instagram)

Bixie hairstyle incorporates a length that lies somewhere between a bob and a pixie. It has feathered ends with heavy layering. The bob in it is very shaggy while several layers add more volume to the cut. The best thing about a bixie is that it can be either be styled to look chic and smooth, or worn messed up like a "slept-in" look.

Popularity Celebs who have worn the bixie

Winona Ryder sporting the bixie in her 1994-film 'Reality Bites.' (Photo credit: Universal Pictures)

The late Princess Diana adorned and carried the bixie with panache. In the 90s, actors Meg Ryan, Halle Berry, and Winona Ryder rocked the bixie. Rowan Blanchard wore it at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week. Selma Blair, Nicole Kidman, Demi Lovato, Emilia Clarke have been seen sporting the look. Actor Florence Pugh, aka Yelena of Black Widow fame, has also been wearing it.

Wearing it Sporting the bixie

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in 'Black Widow' and 'Hawkeye,' in a bixie. (Photo credit: @florencepugh/Instagram)

The bixie can be worn whichever way you like. For formal events, you can use styling products to really tame down the hair and achieve a sleek and well-tamed look. But experts say that the best way to sport the bixie is the messy, undone look. Simply wash your hair, spray some volumizing root spray, run your fingers through them and you are done.

Elements What are the key elements of bixie?

Ensure there is enough volume and texture. The haircut involves a razor as well as a scissor cutting method to accomplish maximum movement. Be sure about the exact length, spikes, and layers you want to go for. Your hairstylist can probably tell you what type of bixie suits your face. Fringes like curtain bangs are an optional addition.

Styling How to style the bixie?

Styling the bixie will depend on your hair texture. Apply a hair mousse and use a hairdryer to give volume to your hair. If you have opted for bangs, ensure they look soft when you style them. Bixie doesn't need a lot of products, so avoid overdoing anything to avoid a greased-up look. Remember, bixie is all about being easy and natural.