Destigmatizing 5 common food items

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Some foods have a bad rap, but are actually good for you

We all know that junk food, fried and greasy foods, and foods high in sugar are bad for our health. But amidst all this, there are certain foods that just have a bad rap and aren't exactly unhealthy. In fact, some of these foods when consumed in moderation can prove extremely healthy. Let us remove the stigma attached to some such foods.

#1 Coffee

If you think coffee intake can lead to insomnia, dehydration, and anxiety, you are probably highly mistaken. Coffee, when consumed in moderation, can help you burn fat and lower down the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. It can also enhance your energy levels. Studies suggest that approximately 400 mg of caffeine per day is safe for healthy adults.

#2 Popcorn

Popcorn is a salty snack and is often loaded with butter or caramel. This is why it is known to cause hypertension and a few other health complications. But popcorn is actually an excellent source of polyphenols. These antioxidants can help regulate blood flow and boost the digestive system. It also makes you feel fuller for a long time, thus controlling your unhealthy cravings.

#3 Potatoes

Just because potatoes are rich in glycemic index, doesn't mean they are totally unhealthy. Potatoes have heightened levels of fiber that can actually help you shed some kilos by keeping you full for longer. They are also known to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay, regulate your blood sugar spikes, and control cholesterol. They also contain essential vitamins to regulate your body's functioning.

#4 Chocolates

Chocolates are not always unhealthy and do not always lead to tooth decay and poor bones. You can indulge in some of them in moderate amounts, especially dark chocolates. Dark chocolates can reduce the risk of heart diseases. They contain cocoa, which is rich in flavonoids, that has heightened anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Chocolate prepared from Colombian cocoa has increased flavonoid content.

#5 White rice

You no longer need to shell out money for brown rice when your staple white rice packs a punch. Labeled under high GI value, white rice can regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce the chances of heart stroke. In fact, athletes prefer white rice over brown rice as white rice provides instant energy. White rice is also good for people sensitive to gluten.