Winter blues are real. 5 ways to beat them

Winter blues are extremely common and nothing to worry about.

To know if you are suffering from winter blues is easy. If it is too cold, the sun isn't shining as brightly, and if you are feeling lethargic and generally sad for no reason, then you are suffering from winter blues. It is not a medical condition, but simply a state of being. Here are a few ways to combat them.

Number 1 Eat more proteins and less sugar

Sugar high is a real thing, and so is a sugar low. Having too much sweet can pull you down mentally in the long run. Have a protein-rich breakfast as protein makes you feel full for longer and you won't be enticed to grab unhealthy snacks. Vitamin D also uplifts your mood. Since there is no sunlight, eat foods rich in vitamin D.

Number 2 Have a sleep routine

After waking up in the morning, make sure you open the curtains.

Lack of quality sleep also affects our mood. So get a good night's sleep of at least 8 hours daily. Having a sleep routine, like having a shower or dimming the lights an hour before bedtime can help you sleep better. Keep your bedroom cool and dark, and minus gadgets. For a good circadian rhythm, expose yourself to light first thing in the morning.

Number 3 Engage in physical activity

Exercising is a proven way to lift up yourself. It is a mood enhancer and can help you feel better. If you are having trouble just with the idea of working out during winter, you are not alone. Start slow, with a 10-minute run or a walk. Do some aerobic exercises or cardio. A dance workout is a great way to beat stress.

Number 4 Talk to people

Talking to friends also helps in enhancing the mood.

Staying alone can worsen how you feel. Consider talking to your friends, co-workers, or close family members in such a scenario. Spending time with a loved one can enhance your mood. Try going out for coffee, shopping or a movie, whatever suits you. The idea is to be around people and socialize. Try to be around people who have positive energy.

Number 5 Soak in the natural light

Even though sunlight is hard to come by during winter, soak in as much as possible of it. Expose yourself to natural light as much as possible as even a little bit of sunlight can help uplift your mood. Natural light will boost melatonin production and balance your circadian rhythm. Also, see if you can get some sunlight through a window.