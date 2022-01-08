5 reasons to love sweet potatoes

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Sweet potatoes are nutritious and delicious root vegetables

Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables that come in different colors like purple, white, orange, and yellow. You will be surprised to know that a single sweet potato can give you 400% of the vitamin A you need on a daily basis. What's more, they keep your eyes, hearts, kidneys, and several other body organs healthy. Here's why you should embrace them today.

#1 They regulate your blood pressure

Foods that offer ample amounts of magnesium and potassium can regulate your blood pressure. And, sweet potatoes are one of the top sources of magnesium and potassium. Several studies have shown that a considerable amount of potassium can lower blood pressure, which further decreases the possibility of developing heart diseases and stroke. Magnesium is another nutrient that keeps hypertension at bay.

#2 They can keep your eyes healthy

Various studies have shown that vitamins are crucial to ensure the formation of pigments in the eye that are responsible for light absorption. Plus, vitamin A is important to maintain the proper structure of the retina and also prevents dryness and ulceration of the cornea. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which can prevent oxidative stress that leads to eye cataracts.

#3 Sweet potatoes enhance gut health

Sweet potatoes include soluble and insoluble fibers that the body is unable to absorb, which further remain in the gut and aid in forming a healthy gut microbiome. Moreover, studies have shown that these sweet potatoes come with high antioxidant properties that enhance the health of gut bacteria. This also decreases the possibility of developing intestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome.

#4 They can help manage weight

The presence of soluble and fermentable fiber in sweet potatoes enhances satiety and provides a natural mechanism to control the weight of the body. Researchers have said that the presence of pectin, the soluble fiber in this food makes you feel fuller and eventually contributes to weight reduction. Notably, a fiber-rich diet helps in losing weight.

#5 They may help fight cancer

Sweet potatoes have a high amount of antioxidant properties that can lower the chances of developing some types of cancer. Anthocyanins, which is an antioxidant in purple sweet potatoes, can decrease the development of cancer cells in the bladder, stomach, and breast. Furthermore, orange sweet potatoes and sweet potato peel extracts possess high anti-cancer properties.