How to incorporate 5 Feng Shui elements in your home

Feng Shui is an ancient practice that originated in China. The practice brings living and working spaces into equilibrium with the environment to create wealth and prosperity. The five Feng Shui elements-- earth, fire, metal, wood, and water-- need to be incorporated into your household items and decor. Here's how you can balance your home with these Feng Shui elements.

#1 Earth

The earth element involves stability, health, and knowledge. The easiest way to include this element is by incorporating more furniture made up of natural materials. Terra cotta planters and crystals in the living room are some ideal options. Warm colors like grayish blue and yellow in your bedroom also work. Center, northeast, and southwest are recommended directions to place natural materials.

#2 Fire

The fire element promotes confidence and encourages passion in life. You can set up a fireplace in the south direction of your living room to add this element. If this is not a feasible option, you can place some candles also. Red and orange are key colors of this element, so you can opt for pillows and accent walls in these colors.

#3 Metal

The metal element introduces more productivity and aids in organizing yourself. This element, when placed in the entry area, can improve your travels. White, black, and grey are the colors to go for. Golden photo frames, huge mirrors, silver cupboard handles, and other metallic decorative items are great options to incorporate this element. You can place the items in the west and northwest direction.

#4 Wood

Wood is another crucial element and brings growth and wealth to your life. It also helps in strengthening relationships. Green, brown, and purple are the primary colors of the wood element. You can choose to keep your indoor plants in wooden planters. Wooden frames, furniture, and fruit bowls are also great choices. East and southeast are recommended directions for these pieces.

#5 Water

Feng Shui's water element provides several benefits. It brings motivation and prosperity to your career life. You need to incorporate it in the north direction. Blue and black are the dominant colors. Therefore, you can add a fish aquarium or a fresh bowl of water with flower petals. Wavy decorative items, wave patterns resembling ocean waves on wooden furniture are also available.