5 plants to add color to your garden in winter

There are a variety of plants you can grow during winters

Winter isn't the best time for plants. Several wither away while most of them do not bloom in the harsh cold. While trees like fir and pine add greenery to the surroundings, you might find yourself hunting for options when it comes to color. Here are some plants that you can add to your garden to keep it colorful even in the gloomy winter.

#1 Winter Aconite

The yellow cup-shaped flowers in the Winter Aconite (Eranthis hyemalis) are enclosed with bright-colored green bracts that will look splendid in your garden. There are six petals in each flower and several stamens and pistils in the middle. This plant starts blooming as soon as the winter arrives. You can place them in a bright sunlit area as well as partial shade.

#2 Japanese Plum

Easy to grow Japanese Plum (Eriobotrya japonica) needs alkaline soil and full sun to survive. So the temperature in your area should not be less than 10 degree fahrenheit. It grows to a maximum height of 25 feet. Pair it with Japanese apricot for a nice Japanese garden. It has white and pink-colored flowers and needs well-drained soil to survive through the cold weather.

#3 Winter Heath

This plant is for places that witness snow. While it is an evergreen shrub, the flowers bloom in January and until early Spring. It makes for an excellent ground cover in sunny areas. But when the cold sets in, it blooms bright pink flowers, and depending on the shrub, can even bloom purple flowers. These purple flowers present a pretty picture with fresh snow.

#4 Aglaonema ('Snow White' Plant)

The aglaonema is another great option for your garden. They don't need a lot of water during winters but at the same time, do not let them dry off. Although the plant grows best in a sunlit area, indirect sunlight can also work. Place it in a tiny pot filled with well-draining soil and ensure it has a drain hole.

#5 Holly Bushes

Holly bushes are usually planted during the spring and add color to your garden in the winter. The plant requires a well-drained but not dry, bright sunlight area to survive the winters successfully. But construct a barrier to safeguard the hollies from harsh wind or extreme weather conditions. The plant needs slightly acidic and moist soil.