5 Diwali decoration must-haves for your home

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 21, 2021, 05:13 pm

Diwali is all about happiness, and a bright home is a happy home

Half of the festivals this year swished away just in a blink but here we are, preparing for one of the biggest ones, Diwali! Now that we are on the run to clean and decorate our homes, why not light up our homes with beautiful and feel-good decor that can bring a finishing touch to our decoration. Let us explore some must-have decor items.

Information

#1: Outdoor string lights to beautifully welcome your guests

Diwali is all about sweets, savory, bright lights, and happiness. With your loved ones coming to your home for get-together, you can welcome them with a beautiful ambience by putting outdoor string lights outside your main door.

#2

Accessorize your dining area with a brass urli bowl

Naturally, the goal is to accessorize furniture you already have in your home. Try keeping a hand-crafted brass urli bowl with a bell on your dining table to give a majestic look. This bowl can be gently washed or cleaned with a cotton cloth. Believe it or not, this can bring a unique touch to your home decor. Try it this year!

#3

Buy attractive candle holders, place them at good points

Regardless of what your decor style is, a candle holder never disturbs anything or anyone. Buy an attractive candle holder to place your candles and see the pleasing look it lends. A bright home is a happy home. With little mindfulness, they are safe even if you have kids or pets around. Just don't overuse this simple accessory.

#4 & #5

How about a Toran Bandarwal and Diwali party doorway curtain?

Looking for a grand entrance? Try a Toran Bandarwal to welcome good spirits at your home. This Bandarwal is a perfect addition to your decor as it looks enlightening and brings a feeling of joy. You can also add a pretty festive doorway curtain to give a vibrant and welcoming look to your entrance gallery. What are you waiting for? Go, start decorating!