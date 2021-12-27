Lifestyle 5 ways to include blueberries in your diet

Blueberries hold heaps of nutritional value

We don't need to tell you how healthy and nutritious blueberries are. They have been labeled a superfood as these juicy berries are full of antioxidants and are a great anti-aging food. However, just popping them might get boring after a time. So why not give a little twist to them? Here are some ways to incorporate blueberries into your diet.

Blueberries have numerous health benefits and you can have them guilt-free since they are low in calories. These small round berries contain Vitamin K, manganese, zinc, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. They are good for your bone health. Blueberries also boost your immunity and are beneficial for your mental health. They also prevent certain types of cancer and protect against heart ailments.

#1 Make a blueberry smoothie

If you are looking for something healthy as well as tasty for breakfast, then a blueberry smoothie is the perfect choice for you. These refreshing smoothies are high in Vitamin C and fiber but low in fat. Blend some fresh ripe or frozen blueberries with different types of fruits, almond milk or plain yogurt, and lots of ice.

#2 Throw in some blueberries in your salad

Blueberries are the best way to add some color and subtle sweetness to any kind of salad. They also boost the nutrition value of the salads and make them extremely flavorful. Blueberries can be combined with different types of vegetables and fruits to make the salad extra healthy and delicious. You can also skip unhealthy salad dressings as blueberries pack a punch.

#3 Add blueberries to your cereal or oatmeal

Blueberries also go nicely with oatmeal and are the best way to make it even healthier and increase your intake of fiber. You also don't need artificial sweeteners or sugar as blueberries add the perfect sweetness to your bowl. Mix equal cups of almond milk, oats, and yogurt and let it soak overnight. Add fresh blueberries in the morning and relish.

#4 Blueberry Ice Cubes

Blueberry ice cubes are extremely easy to make and add that perfect pop of color and immune-boosting benefits to plain water. They can instantly transform a glass of water into a healthy and tasty drink. Place two-three blueberries into each ice cube cavity in the tray, fill it with water, and freeze. These cubes make your plain glass of water a lot more fun.

#5 Blueberry Jam

Homemade blueberry jam is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and devoid of preservatives. All you need are fresh or frozen blueberries, brown sugar, and lemon juice. Put them all in a pan on low heat and let the sugar dissolve. Then boil on high for some time. Don't stop stirring. A gel-like consistency indicates that it is ready.