5 soothing soups for when you feel sick

5 soothing soups for when you feel sick

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Having soup regularly is a great way to boost your overall health.

Nothing can beat the blues like a bowl of warm soup when we are sick. Having nourishing soups regularly is a great way to boost immunity. A bowl full of seasonal and healthy vegetables, with garlic, ginger, and pepper as a flavoring can help you feel better. Here are a few soup recipes to try when you feel sick.

#1 Pumpkin soup

(Photo credit: Ruth Georgiev/Unsplash)

Pumpkin soup can be very effective to clear your sinuses. Begin with frying a tablespoon of onion, garlic, and ginger with oil. Now, add chopped pumpkin and vegetable stock. Let it cook until the mixture completely blends in. This soup is also great to have in winter. Pumpkin is high in potassium that can boost your immunity levels.

#2 Tomato basil soup

Tomato basil soup can soothe you when you are sick and fill you with warmth. The presence of antioxidants and plant compounds in this soup can boost your immunity. Fry some crushed garlic in oil and add chopped tomatoes and salt. Add a little tomato juice and stir well. Lastly, add a few nutritious basil leaves and mash the mixture. Serve hot.

#3 Broccoli and bean soup

Take a non-stick pan and some oil to it. Then add some chopped onions. Now add broccoli stalks and keep stirring. Next add broccoli and beans, mix, and let it cook for a few minutes. For a creamy consistency, pour some milk and cornflour. Stir until the soup thickens a bit. Add salt and pepper to enhance the taste. Serve hot.

#4 Mushroom soup

Mushroom soup has amazing nutritional benefits. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat several health problems. Heat vegetable oil or clarified butter in a pan add chopped onions and fry. Add mushroom pieces and water. Let the mixture steam for a few minutes. Lastly, add some milk and cook for a few minutes. Serve hot.

#5 Mix vegetable soup

To combat sickness, you need healthy foods. But if you don't like to eat your veggies, convert them into a soup. Heat some oil and add chopped onions, bell pepper, and vegetables to a pan. Mix all the ingredients well. Now, add some water and let the mixture cook for 10-15 minutes. Add some taste enhancers like salt and pepper. Serve hot.