5 comfort food recipes to lift your mood

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 04:13 pm 3 min read

These comfort foods are sure to lift your spirits and make you feel positive

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused fear, chaos, and panic worldwide which has led to higher rates of depression and mood fluctuations. However, comfort foods can help to stabilize your mood and release stress. Comfort food relaxes you and helps you to calm down. It also has a nostalgic appeal. Next time you find yourself down and out, try these five comfort food recipes.

What is comfort food?

Comfort foods vary for everyone. Someone might find solace in a healthy salad, while for others it might be a high-calorie dish like pizza. No matter what it is, comfort food can lift your spirits when you are feeling low and instantly improve your mood.

#1 Macaroni and Cheese

We think there is nothing as comforting as soft and creamy cheese. A warm and creamy bowl of macaroni and cheese is all you need to make your day better. Melt some butter and add flour, pepper, salt, and stir until smooth. Pour milk to make the white sauce. Add cheddar cheese and cooked macaroni. Stir everything well. Sprinkle parmesan cheese and enjoy.

#2 Chicken Noodle Soup

This chicken noodle soup recipe oozes comfort and will make you feel warm and cozy. Boil some chicken, shred the meat, and cook well. Add celery, carrots, herbs, and spices and stir. Simmer for ten minutes. Add frozen egg noodles and chicken and cook well. Make a slurry of flour and water and stir in. Simmer until the broth thickens. Serve hot.

#3 Cheese Pizza

Pizza is classic comfort food for most people as it's warm, crusty, and cheesy and can be customized according to your choice. Preheat the oven. Then spread some tomato sauce on the pizza base. Sprinkle chopped onions, capsicum, mushroom, and tomatoes on top. Sprinkle some black pepper and grated cheese on top of the pizza. Bake for 10-12 minutes and serve hot.

#4 Coconut Rice

Nothing can replace a warm bowl of coconut rice. It's comforting, homely, and nostalgic and relieves your stress amid the pandemic. Soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes. Cook cinnamon, cloves, black pepper, black and green cardamom, and mace in some oil. Add coconut milk, grated coconut, salt, water, and stir properly. Add the rice and cook well. Enjoy!

#5 Chocolate Fondue

Chocolates can be enjoyed on both good and bad days as they are an instant mood booster. This chocolate fondue recipe is smooth and silky and will warm your heart and soul. Mix chocolates with heavy cream, vanilla, and butter. Microwave for a few minutes until the chocolate melts. Whisk well until smooth. Then dip some fresh strawberries or wafers in it and enjoy.