5 habits that can cause wrinkles

Wrinkles are inevitable, but changing a few habits can delay their formation

While you might be doing everything possible to achieve clear and healthy skin, a few mistakes can affect results. One such area of concern is habits that can cause wrinkles. Although wrinkles are a sign of aging, some people start developing them much. earlier. If you are also suffering from this problem, here are a few things you probably need to change.

#1 Rubbing your eyes

If you wake up rubbing your eyes or find yourself indulging in it any time during the day, stop right now. The skin around your eyes is extremely thin and delicate. When you rub your eyes, the skin around them is being pulled, leading to the breaking of collagen. As a result, the skin around the eyes loses elasticity and becomes saggy and wrinkly.

#2 Ditching anti-aging products

Several people think that anti-aging products are a waste of money. This isn't exactly true. Anti-aging creams have active ingredients that are specially added to deal with wrinkles, fine lines, and improve skin texture. Make sure you choose a cream that is suited to your needs and skin type. If you want to give retinol a try, consult your dermatologist first.

#3 Sleeping on your stomach

Sleeping on the stomach is another cause of wrinkles as in this position your face is touching your pillow. When you move your head in your sleep, the resulting friction between your face and the pillow causes sleep marks, which can turn into wrinkles in the long run. If you are unable to ditch this habit, then opt for satin or silk pillow covers.

#4 Excessive use of chewing gums

While chewing gum comes with a lot of benefits like burning calories and eliminating nausea, going overboard isn't a good idea. The constant and repetitive motion of chewing for a long time leads to lines and folds around your mouth due to the excessive, frequent use of muscles. This also decreases skin elasticity, resulting in the formation of wrinkles.

#5 Spending hours on screens

Spending a lot of hours on your mobile phone screens and computers can result in fine lines and wrinkles on your face. It is because the blue light on the screens can destroy the DNA and collagen in your skin, especially the skin around your eyes. The old computers emit UV light that can cause premature aging of your skin.