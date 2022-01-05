Do you really need a silk pillowcase?

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Silk pillowcases work wonders for your hair and skin

A good night's sleep is extremely important for your body and brain to function well. When it comes to external care, there are numerous overnight skincare products that help your skin look healthy. But do you know your pillows can do the same for you? Silk pillow covers play on the idea of reducing friction between your face, hair, and the covers.

Wrinkles Helps prevent wrinkles

The luxurious silk pillowcases help to prevent wrinkles and also help you to sleep better than the cotton ones. Various studies have shown that turning and tossing on pillowcases can generate friction that causes creases on your skin. Sleeping on silk pillowcases causes lesser friction and less tugging on your skin due to its smooth and silky surface.

Hydration Keeps your skin hydrated

Silk can help keep your skin moisturized, smooth and hydrated. It does not absorb the moisture from your skin because of its ultra-smooth texture and keeps the moisture content of your skin firm and intact. For people with dry skin, these pillowcases are a boon as they will help to keep your skin hydrated overnight and you wake up with that natural glow.

Frizz-free Helps get rid of frizzy hair

The silky-smooth texture of the pillowcases does not cause any kind of friction and lets your hair glide over them quite easily. Cotton pillowcases have an uneven surface that tangles up your hair and makes them frizzy. Silk ones help you to wake up with smooth frizz-free hair without any tangles and bedhead. Curly hair beauties must definitely give these a try.

Regulation Regulates your body temperature

Silk pillowcases help regulate your body temperature as silk fibers are designed in such a way that feels lightweight, soft, and extremely breathable. The silk texture does not soak away all the moisture and helps you stay cool and dry throughout the night. Silk is that year-round fabric that will keep you warm during the winters and cool in the summers.

Health Keeps your hair healthy

Silk helps to keep your hair hydrated and doesn't dry out your scalp. Cotton pillowcases are more porous and tend to suck away the moisture from your hair and make your hair dry. Silk does not dehydrate your hair and keeps the content of moisture intact. This means that silk can help you get rid of brittle hair and make them healthy.