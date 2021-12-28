Lifestyle 10 skin care resolutions for 2022

10 skin care resolutions for 2022

Make skincare a priority in 2022

As we enter the new year, make a few promises to your skin. A dedicated skincare regime is a form of self-care, another thing you should promise to do in the new year. If you are someone who hasn't stepped on the skincare bandwagon yet, then here are ten basic and essential things you can start with in 2022.

#1, 2 Make moisturizing mandatory; always wear SPF

1. Welcome moisturizers in the new year. They hydrate your skin and keep it soft and supple. Dry skin gives way to wrinkles much earlier, which is why you need to dip into that lotion now. 2. Wearing sunscreen at all times during the day is a resolution for all age groups. Pro tip: You need it indoors and on rainy days as well.

#3, 4 Cleanse your face twice daily; mask up weekly

3. Start washing your face twice a day. At night, ensure you are double cleansing--first with a makeup remover and then the cleanser. Make sure your cleanser suits your skin type. 4. Pamper your skin with a face mask once a week. It can be a hydrating mask, anti-acne, or anti-aging. Just pick up one that addresses your skin needs.

#5, 6 Clean your phone; wash your pillows

5. Every time you touch your phone, you transfer dirt and germs to it. Then when you put your phone on your ears, you are transferring germs onto your face. So clean it with alcohol-based wipes regularly. 6. A build-up of oils, dirt, and sweat on your pillows is very common. So ensure that you clean them on at least a weekly basis.

7. Sleeping with your makeup on is the biggest sin when it comes to skincare. It is a recipe for breakouts and early aging. So make sure to remove every ounce of makeup before hitting the bed. 8. Speaking of makeup, wash your brushes and sponges at least every second day. Dirty tools are ideal for bacterial growth.

#9, 10 Start caring for your neck; exfoliate twice a week

9. Pull that moisturizer from your face down toward your neck. You can get wrinkles on your neck as well, so it also needs equal care. 10. Exfoliate at least twice a week with either physical or chemical exfoliants. This gets rid of dead skin to reveal a fresh layer. Keep this skincare guide handy. Wishing you a Happy New Year!