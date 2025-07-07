Australia retain Frank Worrell Trophy with emphatic Grenada win: Stats
What's the story
Australia have successfully defended the Frank Worrell Trophy after defeating West Indies by a massive 133 runs in Grenada. The victory came on the fourth day of the match, with Australia's bowlers decimating the West Indies batting lineup for just 143 runs in the afternoon session. This win means Australia have retained the trophy since 1995, further cementing their dominance in international cricket.
Match details
West Indies crumble in chase of 277
In their second innings, Australia managed to add just 22 runs to their overnight total. But a target of 277 was always going to be too much for the West Indies. They lost four wickets in less than 13 overs before lunch, including a stunning delivery from Pat Cummins that knocked off Brandon King's off stump.
Player highlights
Starc, Lyon close in on 400, 600 wickets respectively
Mitchell Starc was the star of the show with his 3/24, taking him to a total of 395 wickets ahead of his 100th Test in Jamaica. Nathan Lyon ended the match with a stunning catch off his own bowling, bringing him close to Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets - second-most for Australia.
Bowling prowess
Australia make the most of new ball
The Australian bowlers made the most of the new ball, which was the toughest phase to bat in this match. Regular deliveries bounced off gloves while there was always a fear in the back of a batter's mind that one would scuttle low. Roston Chase and Shai Hope tried to counterattack after lunch but it was too late by then.
Early wickets
Hazlewood sets tone early on
Josh Hazlewood, who has been brilliant in this series on pitches perfect for his back-of-a-length bowling, set the tone with an early wicket. He trapped John Campbell lbw with his second delivery. Further wickets never felt far away as Australia kept up the pressure on West Indies's batting order.