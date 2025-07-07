Australia retain Frank Worrell Trophy with emphatic Grenada win: Stats

Australia have successfully defended the Frank Worrell Trophy after defeating West Indies by a massive 133 runs in Grenada. The victory came on the fourth day of the match, with Australia's bowlers decimating the West Indies batting lineup for just 143 runs in the afternoon session. This win means Australia have retained the trophy since 1995, further cementing their dominance in international cricket.

Match details West Indies crumble in chase of 277 In their second innings, Australia managed to add just 22 runs to their overnight total. But a target of 277 was always going to be too much for the West Indies. They lost four wickets in less than 13 overs before lunch, including a stunning delivery from Pat Cummins that knocked off Brandon King's off stump.

Player highlights Starc, Lyon close in on 400, 600 wickets respectively Mitchell Starc was the star of the show with his 3/24, taking him to a total of 395 wickets ahead of his 100th Test in Jamaica. Nathan Lyon ended the match with a stunning catch off his own bowling, bringing him close to Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets - second-most for Australia.

Bowling prowess Australia make the most of new ball The Australian bowlers made the most of the new ball, which was the toughest phase to bat in this match. Regular deliveries bounced off gloves while there was always a fear in the back of a batter's mind that one would scuttle low. Roston Chase and Shai Hope tried to counterattack after lunch but it was too late by then.