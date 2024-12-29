Summarize Simplifying... In short In the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, coach Shastri motivates the Indian team to show resilience and determination, reminding them of their past comebacks.

Despite Australia's lead of 333 runs, Shastri believes the series is not over and highlights Australia's cautious approach, indicating their respect for India's batting prowess.

The game hangs in balance with all three results possible, as Australia's tail-enders Lyon and Boland frustrate Indian bowlers with an unbeaten 55-run stand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India are facing an uphill task (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

MCG Test: Shastri feels India should show courage and character

By Rajdeep Saha 04:13 pm Dec 29, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has given his take on the ongoing Boxing Day Test. He stressed on the need of courage and character from the Indian team, as they stare at a daunting final day in Melbourne. Despite Australia's commanding position with a lead of 333 runs, Shastri feels India can draw or even win this match. Here are the details.

Motivational speech

Shastri's hypothetical pep talk to Indian team

Shastri shared his hypothetical motivational speech for the Indian team, focusing on resilience and determination. As per India Today, Shastri said, "Guys, hang in there. This series is not yet over." He further added that the series "will demand a lot of character," and asked them not to give up even for a minute. Shastri reminded them of their comeback in this contest due to players like Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy.

Game plan

Shastri's analysis of Australia's strategy

Shastri was surprised with Australia's decision of not declaring on Day 4, perhaps thinking they are wary of India's batting prowess. He compared it with India's stunning chase of 329 at the Gabba in Brisbane from 2021. "They are a little worried about the Indian batting line-up, especially after what happened at the Gabba," Shastri said.

Story

Tail-enders frustrate India as MCG Test hangs in balance

All three results are possible in the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, which is a Boxing Day affair, at the MCG. The Aussies finished Day 4 at 228/9, having extended their overall lead to 333 runs. While Marnus Labuschagne scored his second half-century of the match, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon made vital contributions lower down the order. Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling spell rattled Australia for a brief period in the afternoon session.

Stand

Lyon and Boland frustrate Indian bowlers

At 173/9, Australia's innings looked all but over. However, Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) had other plans. They frustrated the Indian bowlers with an unbeaten 55-run stand off 110 balls. This meant the hosts finished the day at 228/9. Notably, Bumrah dismissed Lyon in the last over of the day but it turned out to be a no ball.