Labuschagne scored his second half-century of the match

Tail-enders frustrate India as MCG Test hangs in balance

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:03 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story All three results are possible in the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, which is a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Aussies finished Day 4 at 228/9, having extended their overall lead to 333 runs. While Marnus Labuschagne scored his second half-century of the match, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon made vital contributions lower down the order. Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant bowling spell rattled Australia for a brief period in the afternoon session.

India had lost their last wicket early

The day started with India losing their last wicket in the form of centurion Nitish Kumar Reddy (114) early on. The visitors were hence folded for 369 while responding to Australia's first innings score of 474/10. This gave the hosts a handy 105-run first innings lead.

Bumrah's early strike rattles Australia

Bumrah triggered the Australian collapse by getting rid of Sam Konstas (8), his first-innings nemesis. This started a difficult phase for Australia as they found it difficult to tackle India's pace attack. Despite several close calls and misses, Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja (23) held their fort for a long time before Khawaja was finally dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj and Bumrah's combined effort stuns Australia

Siraj and Bumrah joined forces to claim three wickets in a span of 10 deliveries early in the second session. Steve Smith was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Siraj's bowling while Travis Head succumbed to a Bumrah delivery, which was his 200th Test wicket. Mitchell Marsh's poor form continued as he was caught by Pant off Bumrah's bowling in the same over. This collapse meant the Aussies went from 80/2 to 91/6.

Labuschagne's resilience helps Australia recover

Despite losing his partners, Labuschagne stayed strong at the crease. He was given a lifeline when Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a catch at third slip off Akash Deep's bowling. This allowed Labuschagne to score his second half-century of the match and take Australia's lead past 200 runs. He and Pat Cummins (41) then steadied the ship with a partnership of 57 runs.

Lyon and Boland frustrate Indian bowlers

At 173/9, Australia's innings looked all but over. However, Nathan Lyon (41*) and Scott Boland (10*) had other plans. They frustrated the Indian bowlers with an unbeaten 55-run stand off 110 balls. This meant the hosts finished the day at 228/9. Notably, Bumrah dismissed Lyon in the last over of the day but it turned out to be a no ball.

Bumrah's stellar performance overshadowed by teammates' struggles

Despite Bumrah's brilliant show, he didn't get much support from his pace-bowling partners. He finished the day with 4/56 from 24 overs. Siraj, who had an off day in the first innings, found his rhythm in the second innings. He claimed three wickets (3/66) However, Akash Deep kept leaking runs, allowing Australian batters to relieve the pressure. While Ravindra Jadeja claimed a solitary wicket, all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar went wicket-less.

Bumrah gets to 200 Test wickets

With his second wicket on the day, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. Bumrah, who has been India's best bowler of late, raced to 200 Test wickets in his 44th match. He has become the fastest Indian speedster to this milestone, breaking Kapil Dev's record. Bumrah has been the best bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With 29 wickets at 13.24, he is the highest wicket-taker by a distance.

Two sensational knocks from Labuschagne

Labuschagne made a mark in both innings as he backed his 145-ball 72 with a 139-ball 70. He has hence raced to 224 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 32. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 48.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 11 tons and 23 fifties.Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 999 runs at 41.62 (100: 1, 50s: 6).