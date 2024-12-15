Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Bumrah has outshone Kapil Dev's record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in SENA countries, now boasting eight such achievements.

His performance in the rain-affected match against Australia, where he took key wickets, has made him the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2024 and tied for third-most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship history.

Despite challenging weather and a formidable Australian team, Bumrah's contributions remain the highlight of the series.

Bumrah claimed a fifer on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test

Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's Test record in SENA countries: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:06 pm Dec 15, 202406:06 pm

What's the story India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah once again put on a brilliant show, this time on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. The right-arm pacer returned with bowling figures of 5/72, recording his 12th five-wicket haul in the format. His performance helped India bounce back after Travis Head's mammoth 152-run knock. Australia ended the day at 405/7. Bumrah now has the most fifers for India in SENA nations in Tests.

Bumrah's spell was instrumental in India's comeback as Australia was sitting pretty at 316/3 before he came to the rescue. He also broke Kapil Dev's record for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Bumrah now has eight such hauls, one more than Dev. On a rain-hit match day, Bumrah got openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney early. He also got big fish Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh.

Bumrah now has the joint third-most five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship history, tied with Pat Cummins at nine each. He is also the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2024 with 73 wickets in 20 matches. Besides, Bumrah now also has the joint second-most Test wickets for India in Australia (49 wickets), with Anil Kumble. He is two wickets shy of surpassing Kapil Dev (51 wickets in Australia).

Bumrah's contributions for India

Bumrah's contributions have been crucial as India deals with tough conditions and a strong Australian batting line-up. Even though the weather forecast indicates limited chances for an Indian victory, Bumrah's performance remains the highlight of the series, so far. His achievements go beyond this match and his performance saw him overtake Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma in terms of Test five-wicket hauls.