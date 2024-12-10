Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Kaif, former Indian cricketer, criticized Team India's strategy against Australian batsman Travis Head, suggesting they should exploit Head's weaknesses as Scott Boland did with Indian batters.

Despite his critique, Kaif remains optimistic about India's potential to bounce back in the tied series.

He believes India's performance in the upcoming match at the Gabba, Brisbane could turn the tide.

India lost the Adelaide Test by 10 wickets (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Kaif criticizes Team India's strategy against Travis Head

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:48 am Dec 10, 202409:48 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has slammed the Indian cricket team for their poor planning in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test against Australia. The match, which ended with a 10-wicket win for Australia, was completely dominated by Travis Head and Scott Boland. Kaif wondered why Indian bowlers couldn't counter Head's dominance, even as Australia's backup bowlers successfully exploited Virat Kohli's weaknesses.

Strategy assessment

Kaif highlights Boland's successful strategy against India

Kaif highlighted the successful plan executed by Scott Boland, who was playing his first Test since the last Ashes. Boland, a replacement for Josh Hazlewood, troubled Indian batters and picked five wickets in the match. "When Boland, someone who doesn't play consistently, knows how to exploit this, why can't we trap Travis Head?" Kaif asked in a video posted on his social media.

Tactical critique

Kaif criticizes India's approach toward Travis Head

Kaif slammed India for not being well-prepared to deal with Travis Head's charge. The left-handed batsman seized the game, scoring a brisk 140 off 141 balls. "Virat Kohli ki kamzori log pakad ke rakhe hue hai, off-stump ke bahar ball daalo, wo waha out honge (everyone knows Virat Kohli's weakness; bowl him outside the off-stump; he gets out there)," Kaif said. He opined a similar approach should be taken against Head, who played a 140-run knock.

Comeback confidence

Kaif confident in India's potential for a comeback

Despite his criticism, Kaif was confident about the Indian team's ability to bounce back. "We are making mistakes. I don't believe this Australian team is so strong that we should be scared of them," he said. He reminded fans that the series is currently tied at 1-1 and was optimistic about India's performance in the upcoming match at the Gabba, Brisbane.