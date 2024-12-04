Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team, has endorsed KL Rahul to continue as an opener, following his impressive performance in the Perth Test match.

Shastri also suggested that seasoned player Rohit could return to his middle-order position, and praised the team's strong batting line-up, especially with Shubman Gill's recovery from injury.

Shastri was particularly impressed with Rahul's technique and focus, highlighting his preparation for opening duties.

Shastri backs Rohit to bat in middle-order, Rahul to open (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravi Shastri wants KL Rahul to open

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has backed Rohit Sharma's possible move to the middle order for the upcoming Test matches in Australia. The suggestion comes amid speculation over Rohit's batting position after his return to the Test squad. In the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a solid opening display in India's 295-run win over Australia.

Shastri supports Rahul's continuation as opener

Shastri has backed Rahul to continue as an opener after his knocks of 26 and 77 in the Perth Test match. His third innings display set the stage for Jaiswal's phenomenal century in their 201-run partnership. "I think he (Rahul) should carry on (opening) because Rohit has not had much time since he's come here (Australia). Very quickly he had to play that Prime Minister's XI game," Shastri said on ICC Review.

Shastri suggests middle-order position for Rohit

Shastri, who played a key role in promoting Rohit to open in Tests during the inaugural World Test Championship in 2019, has now hinted that the seasoned player could return to his former middle-order position. "I would say carry on with the same setup. He [Rohit] can bat at five or six," Shastri proposed. This comes in light of Rohit's recent performances and his role as team captain.

Shastri praises India's strong batting line-up

Shastri also praised India's strong batting line-up, which has been further bolstered by Shubman Gill's recovery from injury. "The fact that Shubman Gill is fit as well makes it a very strong Indian side," he said. He called this team one of the most formidable to visit Australia in recent years, owing to their wealth of experience and skill set.

Rahul's technique and focus impresses Shastri

A seasoned player with a decade of experience, Rahul has impressed Shastri with his technique and focus. "I just go there and see what I need to do in that given scenario. Whenever I walk in, what is it that the team requires, what is it that I need to do to get runs from there on," Rahul said at a press conference. His preparation for opening duties was also highlighted by Shastri.