Sanjay Manjrekar backs Kohli, Rohit to shine in Australia
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is confident that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will do well in Australia. He feels the Australian conditions will suit them better than the spin-friendly pitches in India. This comes after both the players had a dismal outing in the recently concluded three-Test series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3. Here's more.
Kohli, Rohit's performance in NZ series
In the recent series against New Zealand, Kohli could only manage 93 runs in three Tests, while Rohit could only score a paltry 91 runs in six innings. Their underperformance was highlighted as a major reason for India's series defeat. Manjrekar opined that both players could find solace playing on decent batting conditions and against the Kookaburra ball in Australia.
Manjrekar's confidence in Kohli, Sharma's adaptability
Manjrekar said on Star Sports, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be thinking 'it's good. we are going to play in a home away from home.'" He also added that facing pace and bounce isn't an issue for Sharma. Speaking about Kohli's previous performance in South Africa, he said the former captain was India's best player during their last tour there.
Kohli, Rohit's track record in Australia
Kohli has a stellar record in Australia, averaging 54.08. In 13 matches, he has scored 1,352 runs, including six centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit's average reads 31.38 with three half-centuries in seven Tests. He owns 408 runs from 14 innings. Although he hasn't opened much in Australia (two matches), Manjrekar is hopeful about his performance.
Rohit's absence in 1st Test
Manjrekar also noted that Rohit may not be available for the first Test due to paternity leave. He said that this could give the Indian captain a respite from scrutiny. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 in Perth and Kohli and other Indian players are already preparing at the iconic WACA under head coach Gautam Gambhir's guidance.