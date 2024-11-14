Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Manjrekar is optimistic about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performance in the upcoming series in Australia, despite their recent underperformance against New Zealand.

He believes the Australian conditions and the Kookaburra ball will favor the duo.

However, Rohit may miss the first Test due to paternity leave, giving Kohli a chance to shine under less scrutiny.

Kohli has a stellar record in Australia, averaging 54.08 (Image Souce: X/@BCCI)

Sanjay Manjrekar backs Kohli, Rohit to shine in Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 08:54 pm Nov 14, 202408:54 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is confident that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will do well in Australia. He feels the Australian conditions will suit them better than the spin-friendly pitches in India. This comes after both the players had a dismal outing in the recently concluded three-Test series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3. Here's more.

Performance review

Kohli, Rohit's performance in NZ series

In the recent series against New Zealand, Kohli could only manage 93 runs in three Tests, while Rohit could only score a paltry 91 runs in six innings. Their underperformance was highlighted as a major reason for India's series defeat. Manjrekar opined that both players could find solace playing on decent batting conditions and against the Kookaburra ball in Australia.

Adaptability

Manjrekar's confidence in Kohli, Sharma's adaptability

Manjrekar said on Star Sports, "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be thinking 'it's good. we are going to play in a home away from home.'" He also added that facing pace and bounce isn't an issue for Sharma. Speaking about Kohli's previous performance in South Africa, he said the former captain was India's best player during their last tour there.

Past performance

Kohli, Rohit's track record in Australia

Kohli has a stellar record in Australia, averaging 54.08. In 13 matches, he has scored 1,352 runs, including six centuries. Meanwhile, Rohit's average reads 31.38 with three half-centuries in seven Tests. He owns 408 runs from 14 innings. Although he hasn't opened much in Australia (two matches), Manjrekar is hopeful about his performance.

Upcoming challenges

Rohit's absence in 1st Test

Manjrekar also noted that Rohit may not be available for the first Test due to paternity leave. He said that this could give the Indian captain a respite from scrutiny. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 in Perth and Kohli and other Indian players are already preparing at the iconic WACA under head coach Gautam Gambhir's guidance.