Summarize Simplifying... In short In the history of the ICC World Test Championship, England's Ben Stokes leads with 81 sixes, followed by India's Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant with 56 and 50 sixes respectively.

Rishabh Pant joins elite club with 50 WTC sixes (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Batters with 50-plus sixes in ICC World Test Championship history

What's the story Rishabh Pant wrote his name in the history of cricket by becoming the third player to hit 50 sixes in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He accomplished the milestone with his only maximum during India's unsuccessful chase against New Zealand in the third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. He smoked a 57-ball 64 though India lost by 25 runs. Here are the batters with 50-plus sixes in WTC.

Ben Stokes - England (81 sixes)

England's Test captain Ben Stokes tops this list for smoking 81 sixes in the competition's history. As per ESPNcricinfo, the England southpaw has mustered 3,154 runs from 50 WTC games at 36.67. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 16 fifties. It must be noted that Stokes also owns the most sixes in Test cricket history (131).

Rohit Sharma - India (56)

Rohit Sharma has hit 56 sixes across 37 WTC matches since 2019. The Indian Test captain has overall amassed 2,685 runs in the competition's history at an average of 44.01. He has also smashed eight fifties as his tally of nine WTC tons is the joint-third-most for any player. No other Indian owns more WTC runs than Rohit.

Rishabh Pant - India (50 sixes)

Pant has been a consistent performer in the WTC, smashing 50 sixes in just 51 innings across three cycles (29 matches). Since his return to international cricket after a year-long hiatus in September, he has smashed 12 sixes in 10 innings. He has now raced to 1,997 WTC runs at 42.48. The wicketkeeper-batter has hammered 12 fifties besides four centuries.