In a recent Test match, New Zealand's seamers left India struggling at 10/3, with Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan, along with Virat Kohli, dismissed early.

This marks the third time since 1990 that India has lost three wickets for 10 or fewer runs in home Tests.

This marks the third time since 1990 that India has lost three wickets for 10 or fewer runs in home Tests.

Kohli, who usually bats at number four, was promoted to number three but unfortunately recorded a duck, his second against New Zealand since his last in 2021.

Virat Kohli managed a nine-ball duck (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

1st Test: NZ derail India (10/3); Virat Kohli records duck

By Parth Dhall 11:45 am Oct 17, 202411:45 am

What's the story Indian batter Virat Kohli continues to chase his form in Test cricket. Kohli recorded a nine-ball duck on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 35-year-old batted at number three in the absence of Shubman Gill, with India electing to field under overcast conditions. The Kiwis reduced India to 10/3 in the first hour.

Wickets

Three Indian batters depart in first hour

Rohit Sharma and Matt Henry faced the wrath of New Zealand seamers as the red cherry moved both ways. The duo gathered just nine runs in the first six overs before Tim Southee knocked over Rohit. Kohli, who came in next, fell to William ORourke in the ninth over. Sarfaraz Khan was the next Indian batter to depart, also for a duck.

Information

Three wickets for 10 runs or below

As per Cricbuzz, India lost three wickets for 10 runs or fewer (10/3) in home Tests for the third time since 1990. Notably, 10 runs are also the lowest at the fall of third wicket for India since September 2018.

Kohli

Kohli at number three

As per Cricbuzz, Kohli last batted at number three in a Test in 2016 against the West Indies in Gros Islet. The Indian batter has just 97 runs from seven Test innings at number three with an average of 16.16. Kohli, who usually bats at number four, earned a promotion after Gill was ruled out of the Test with a stiff neck.

Information

A rare duck for Kohli

Although Kohli has faced a slump of late, his last duck in Test cricket was against the same opponent (New Zealand) in 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium (32 innings before). His last five Test scores read 0, 29*, 47, 17, and 6.