World Cup: Can Trent Boult stop Rohit Sharma's impeccable impact?

By Parth Dhall 07:12 pm Nov 13, 202307:12 pm

Rohit Sharma strikes at 68.58 against Trent Boult

India and New Zealand will square off in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. It will be a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final where a fired-up Trent Boult and Matt Henry ruptured India's top order in a crucial run-chase. The famous battle between Boult's left-arm pace and Indian captain Rohit Sharma's elegance renews on November 15.

Rohit strikes at 68.58 against Boult

Rohit and Boult have locked horns in 14 ODI innings, with the former being at the receiving end four times. Rohit, who has been giving India some solid starts in the ongoing World Cup, strikes at just 68.58 against Boult in the format. The tally includes 103 dot balls. In 156 balls, Boult has restricted Rohit to 107 runs.

Rohit has been bashing left-arm pacers in WC 2023

Although Rohit has fallen to left-arm pacers 33 times in ODI cricket, his run in the 2023 WC presents a different picture. The Indian captain averages a staggering 97.66 against left-arm pace in the ongoing tournament, striking at 110.56. These bowlers have managed to uproot Rohit only thrice. The latter has hammered 32 fours and 11 sixes in this regard.

Rohit's blazing starts have benefitted India

Rohit presently has over 500 runs at 55.88 in World Cup 2023. As many as 307 of these runs have come in the first Powerplay (0-10). His average and strike in this phase rate reads 102.33 and 129.53, respectively. The Indian skipper has smashed 38 fours and 17 sixes in the first 10 overs. Rohit's blazing starts have massively contributed to India's unbeaten run.

Boult not at his destructive best

Although Boult is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker among pacers in World Cup 2023, he hasn't yet gone big. NZ's World Cup great owns 13 wickets from nine games at 32.15 in the ongoing tournament. Three of these wickets came in the last encounter against Sri Lanka. His economy rate of 5.16 is also on the higher side.

Boult hasn't fired much in first 10 overs

Boult has the propensity to swing the ball both ways, especially in his first few overs. However, his left-arm pace has yielded just six first-powerplay wickets this time. Notably, his three wickets against SL also contribute to these numbers.

What happened in the league stage?

New Zealand are one of the few teams that perturbed India's batters in World Cup 2023. In Match 21, India lost six wickets while chasing 274 in Dharamsala. However, Boult took a solitary wicket and conceded 60 runs in 10 overs. He dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the 22nd over. Rohit smashed an impactful 40-ball 46, which set the tone for India's chase.