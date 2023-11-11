David Miller surpasses 6,500 international runs for South Africa: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:39 am Nov 11, 202312:39 am

Miller became the 15th SA batter to accomplish the milestone (Source: X/@ICC)

South African dasher David Miller has completed 6,500 runs in international cricket for South Africa. He accomplished the milestone with his fourth run in Match 42 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. Miller has been a vital part of SA's white-ball teams for over a decade. He scored 24 from 33 balls as SA overcame Afghanistan by five wickets.

15th SA player to accomplish the milestone

Playing his 280th international match for SA, Miller averages over 39 as his strike rate is over 115. Only Australia's Glenn Maxwell (126.20) has a higher strike rate among batters with 5,000-plus international runs. Meanwhile, Miller became the 15th SA batter to accomplish the milestone. He owns seven tons and 30 fifties at the international level.

Miller owns over 4,000 runs in ODIs

Miller owns 4,345 runs in 169 ODIs at 42.18. He made his debut in the format back in 2010. The tally includes five tons and 24 fifties. 139 reads his highest score in the format. Meanwhile, Miller is SA's 13th-highest run-getter in the format.

Among the three batters with this double

Miller is among the only three batters with a 39-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in ODI cricket (Minimum: 4,000 runs). England's current white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (39.79 and 117.16) and Miller's former SA teammate AB de Villiers (53.50 and 101.09) are the others in the elite club. Meanwhile, Miller has been dismissed on duck nine times in ODIs.

SA's second-highest run-getter in T20Is

With 2,175 runs in 111 matches, Miller is SA's second-highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Quinton de Kock is ahead of him with 2,277. Miller's average and strike rate in the format read 34.52 and 145.38, respectively. The tally includes six fifties and two tons. He also owns the joint-fastest T20I ton by a full-member team batter (35 balls versus Bangladesh, 2017).

Miller owns 6,561 runs in international cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, overall Miller owns 6,561 runs in international cricket from 283 matches. He played three matches for the ICC World XI, scoring 31 runs.