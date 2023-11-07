WC: Maxwell's record-breaking double-century deny Afghanistan historic win over Australia

By Parth Dhall

Australian also qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals (Image source: X/@ICC)

Glenn Maxwell played arguably the best ODI knock, powering Australia to an incredible win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Mumbai. Maxwell's double-century helped Australia chase 292 after being down to 91/7. As a result, Australia have reached the WC 2023 semi-finals. Earlier, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rashid Khan decimated Australia, while Ibrahim Zadran smashed a historic ton.

Zadran, Rashid guide Afghanistan to 291/5

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran nicely dealt with Australia's first spell after Afghanistan elected to bat. Although Gurbaz departed in the first Powerplay, Zadran and Rahmat Shah joined forces to get Afghanistan past 130. Zadran also batted with Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Nabi in the middle overs. While centurion Zadran held one end, Rashid Khan's fiery cameo took Afghanistan from 233/5 to 291/5.

Australia ride on Maxwell's historic knock

Australia lost Travis Head to Naveen in the second over. Naveen delivered a superb opening spell, also dismissing Mitchell Marsh. Azmatullah then knocked over David Warner and removed Josh Inglis on consecutive balls. Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc before the 100-run mark. However, Maxwell and Pat Cummins added 202 runs to chase the total. The former was dropped several times.

A blistering knock from Maxwell

Maxwell lifted Australia after they were down to 91/7. He single-handedly got Australia home while playing through cramps in the second half. He stood and delivered even in pain. Although Maxwell shared a 202-run stand with skipper Cummins, the former did the bulk of the scoring. He reached his century in the 33rd over and took just 14 more to complete his double-ton.

First Australian to score an ODI double-century

Maxwell has become the first Australian player to score a double-century in ODI cricket. He surpassed Shane Watson, who earlier held the highest individual score for Australia in the format. The former Australian batter smashed an unbeaten 185* against Bangladesh in 2011 in Mirpur. Maxwell is also the first player to score a double-ton while chasing in ODI cricket.

A vital knock from Zadran

Zadran joined Rahmat Shah after Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 38 in the eighth over. Zadran negotiated the Australian bowlers along with Rahmat. The duo didn't allow Australia to make further inroads for the next 15 overs. Zadran lost both Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi but reached his century in the 44th over (131 balls). He smashed a 143-ball 129* (8 fours and 3 sixes).

Highest individual score in run-chases (ODIs and WCs)

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, a knock laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He now has the highest individual score in a run-chase in ODI cricket. Maxwell went past Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021. Notably, England's Andrew Strauss had the previous highest individual score in a WC run-chase (158 vs India, 2011).

First non-opener to smash ODI double-ton

Maxwell became the first non-opener to smash a double-century in ODI cricket. The previous highest ODI score by a non-opener was 194* by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009. Maxwell also broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev, who previously held the highest ODI individual score from number six or below (175* vs Zimbabwe, Tunbridge Wells, 1983 WC).

Highest partnerships for seventh wicket or below in ODIs

It is worth noting that Cummins contributed just 12* off 68 balls to the 202-run partnership with Maxwell. The former had a strike rate of 17.64. This is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or below in ODI cricket. The previous highest was 177 between Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid for England against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2015.

Zadran becomes Afghanistan's first centurion in World Cup

Zadran became the first Afghanistan batter to slam a century in ODI World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for Afghanistan in the tournament, having surpassed Samiullah Shinwari (96). It is worth noting that Zadran and Shinwari are the only Afghanistan batters with a 90-plus score in the World Cup. Zadran also occupies the third spot (87 in WC 2023).

Joint second-most ODI tons for Afghanistan

Zadran slammed his fifth ODI century, now the joint second-most for Afghanistan in the tournament with Gurbaz and Shah. Mohammad Shahzad leads the tally for the Afghans with six tons. No other Afghanistan batter has over two ODI centuries.

Another feat for Zadran

Zadran now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (seven in 2023) for Afghanistan in a calendar year in ODI cricket with Rahmat (seven in 2018). Notably, Rahmat slammed six such scores each in 2017 and 2022.

Three 50+ partnerships for Afghanistan

Barring Nabi, every Afghan batter managed to cross 20. The likes of Gurbaz (21), Zadran (129*), Rahmat (30), Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22), and Rashid (35*) fared well but couldn't capitalize. There were three 50+ stands for Afghanistan - Zadran and Shah (83), Zadran and Shahidi (52), and Zadran and Rashid (58). These are the joint-most 50+ stands for Afghanistan in a WC match.

Afghanistan added 96 runs in last 10 overs

It was the first instance of Afghanistan scoring over 90 runs in the last 10 overs of a World Cup match (96/2). As many as 64 of these runs came in the last five, also their highest in a WC innings.

A look at other notable numbers

Afghanistan's 291/5 is now their highest team total in ODI World Cups. They also scored over 280 in wins against Pakistan (286/2) and England (284). Afghanistan smashed a total of nine sixes against Australia, the most for them in a WC innings. Zadran now has the third-highest individual score by a player against Australia in ODI World Cups.

Australia through to the semis

Australia sealed the World Cup 2023 semi-final berth. They are the side to reach this stage after top-placed India and South Africa. New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are still in the race for the berth. Notably, Australia, the five-time World Cup champions, have reached the semis for the third consecutive edition. They won the 2015 WC and lost the semis in 2019.