Afghanistan register their second-lowest total in ODI World Cup history

1/7

Sports 2 min read

Afghanistan register their second-lowest total in ODI World Cup history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:38 am Oct 19, 202301:38 am

Afghanistan suffered their third defeat of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan suffered a 149-run defeat against New Zealand in match 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing NZ's total of 288/6, Afghanistan were bundled out for only 139. Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets each to rattle the Afghanistan batters. This was their third defeat of the 2023 World Cup.

2/7

Second-lowest total for Afghanistan in ODI World Cup

Afghanistan folded for 139 in 34.4 overs and this was unfortunately their second-lowest total in ODI World Cup history. Here are their lowest totals in ODI World Cups. 125 vs SA, Cardiff, 2019 139 vs NZ, Chennai, 2023* 142 vs AUS, Perth, 2015 152 vs SL, Cardiff, 2019. Their lowest total of 125 against South Africa from the 2019 World Cup remains on top.

3/7

World Cup: Eighth score of less than 200 for Afghanistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan registered their eighth score of less than 200 at the World Cup. Notably, New Zealand have now dismissed the Afghans for less than 200 in three successive World Cup editions (172 in 2019 and 186 in 2015).

4/7

Second-biggest win for New Zealand in ODI World Cup (runs)

NZ won the match by 149 runs as they wrapped up the Afghanistan innings very quickly. Hence, they have registered their second-biggest win in ODI WCs (runs). 181 vs East Africa, Birmingham 1975 149 vs AFG, Chennai 2023* 148 vs KEN, Gros Islet 2007 143 vs WI, Wellington 2015. NZ's 181-run victory over East Africa in 1975 remains their biggest win in ODI WC.

5/7

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, the likes of Will Young, Tom Latham, and Glenn Phillips slammed crucial half-centuries. Latham and Phillips added 144 runs together before Mark Chapman added the finishing touch to propel NZ to 288/6. In reply, Afghanistan batters never got going and kept losing wickets. Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai stitched the only 50-plus run partnership as the Afghans folded for 139.

6/7

A struggle for the Afghanistan batters

Apart from Rahmat's sluggish 62-ball 36, where he struck only one boundary, none of the Afghanistan batters could even touch the 30-run mark. The only 50-plus run partnership was between him and Omarzai (54 runs).

7/7

Afghanistan dropped down to the ninth spot

After their historic win over England, Afghanistan gained some momentum but with this defeat, their net run rate has taken a major hit. They have now suffered defeats against Bangladesh, India and NZ and all of them have been heavy defeats. Afghanistan are in ninth position in the 2023 ICC World Cup standings, only above Sri Lanka. They have an NRR of -1.250.