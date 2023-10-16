ICC World Cup: Decoding Afghanistan's biggest wins in ODI cricket

1/6

Sports 3 min read

ICC World Cup: Decoding Afghanistan's biggest wins in ODI cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:35 am Oct 16, 202301:35 am

Afghanistan registered their first-ever win over England in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan have developed into a very potent team in limited-overs cricket in the last decade. While they are far superior in T20Is, their ODI setup has also improved a lot in recent times, especially on the subcontinent pitches. Their historic 69-run victory over England in the ICC Cricket World Cup speaks volumes about their improvement in ODIs. Here we decode their best ODI wins.

2/6

Afghanistan's 91-run victory over SL in the 2018 Asia Cup

Afghanistan dominated SL in Abu Dhabi in the 2018 Asia Cup as they won by a convincing 91 runs. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 249 courtesy of a fantastic 72-run knock from Rahmat Shah. The bowlers did the rest as they bundled out SL for 158. Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman managed two wickets each.

3/6

Ibrahim guides Afghanistan to a six-wicket win against SL (2023)

Afghanistan have racked up some great wins over Sri Lanka in recent times but this one was special as they did it without their talisman Rashid. The conditions suited the Afghan bowlers more and therefore the hosts were restricted to a total of 268. In reply, fifties from Ibrahim Zadran (98) and Rahmat (55) helped Afghanistan chase down the total in 46.5 overs.

4/6

Afghanistan's three-wicket win over WI in 2018 ICC WC Qualifiers

Afghanistan played a thriller against West Indies in the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Ultimately, Afghanistan won the clash by three wickets. Batting first, WI could only manage a score of 197/8 courtesy of great bowling efforts from Mujeeb (3/33) and Nabi. In reply, Rahmat (68) played a responsible knock and laid the foundation allowing Rashid and Sharafuddin Ashraf to steer them home.

5/6

Afghanistan's famous 142-run victory over Bangladesh this year

Afghanistan's 142-run victory over Bangladesh in Chattogram was their third-biggest ODI win in terms of runs. Afghanistan posted a total of 331/9, which was their third-highest ODI total. Rahmanullah Gurbaz played his career-best knock of 145 while he recorded Afghanistan's highest ODI partnership of 256 runs along with Ibrahim (100). In reply, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb scalped three wickets each to bundle out Bangladesh.

6/6

Afghanistan's 69-run historic win over England in the 2023 WC

Afghanistan registered their first-ever win over England in ODI cricket as they dominated them in their 69-run win. Gurbaz (80) stitched a century partnership stand with Ibrahim. Later, Ikram Alikhil (58) carried the total forward and helped Afghanistan post 284. In reply, only Harry Brook (66) looked comfortable on the pitch among English batters. Afghan spinners scalped eight wickets as England folded for 215.