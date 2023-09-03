Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed rattles Afghanistan with figures of 4/44

Sports

Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed rattles Afghanistan with figures of 4/44

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 11:50 pm 2 min read

Taskin Ahmed has raced to 86 ODI wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh against Afghanistan in match number four of the 2023 Asia Cup. The Bangladeshi speedster claimed 4/44 and guided his team to an 89-run victory in this tournament. Taskin claimed a solitary wicket in the last match against Sri Lanka. However, he made a strong comeback to dismantle the Afghanistan batting lineup. Here's more.

A match-winning spell from Taskin

Bangladesh posted 334/5 which allowed the bowlers to execute their plans freely. However, it took Taskin some time before he knocked over Rahmat Shah with an off-cutter. He came back in the 41st over to remove Mohammad Nabi as Afif Hossain grabbed a brilliant catch. Taskin also outfoxed Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan to bundle out the Afghanistan innings for 245 (44.1 overs).

A look at Taskin's ODI numbers

Playing his 61st ODI, the 28-year-old speedster has compiled 86 wickets for Bangladesh at an average of 29.51. This is Taskin's fourth four-wicket haul in this format. Besides four fourfers, he also owns a couple of five-wicket hauls in ODIs. His best bowling figures of 5/28 came against India at Mirpur in 2014. He overtook Mahmudullah (82) in the ODI wickets tally for Bangladesh.

Third-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs since 2021

Taskin has been one of the leading pacers for Bangladesh in this format in the last couple of years. Since 2021, he has scalped 41 wickets in 29 ODIs at an average of 27.73. He also owns an economy rate of 4.88 in this period. Only, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (49) and Shakib Al Hasan (47) have more ODI wickets for Bangladesh in this period.

Summary of the match

Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy added 60 runs before Towhid Hridoy was dismissed for a duck (63/2). Mehidy found company in the form of Shanto and the two added 194 runs for the fourth wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib played good cameos to help their side. In response, Afghanistan saw Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi score fifties but they were bundled for 245.

Share this timeline