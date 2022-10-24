Sports

Netherlands' Colin Ackermann smashes his maiden T20I fifty: Key stats

Oct 24, 2022

Colin Ackermann has smashed his maiden half-century in T20 Internationals. He achieved the milestone during Netherlands' first Super 12 game against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter played valiantly and scored 62 off 48 deliveries. His knock was laced with six boundaries and two sixes. Here we look at his stats in T20I cricket.

Chasing 145, the Dutch side lost wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh pacers breathed fire. However, Ackermann, who came out to bat at number four, refused to go down without fighting. Despite losing partners at other end, the 31-year-old kept going and brought up his highest score in the format. He eventually fell prey to Taskin Ahmed in the 17th over.

Bangladesh posted 144/8 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. While Afif Hossain (38) was the side's highest run-getter, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mosaddek Hossain contributed with 25 and 20* runs respectively. Taskin ran through Netherlands' batting order with a four-wicket haul. Besides Ackermann, no other Dutch batter could cross the 25-run mark. Netherlands, hence, lost by nine runs.

Ackermann's 62 is the fifth-highest score by a Dutch batter in T20 World Cups. Overall in T20Is, he has so far scored 379 runs in 18 games at an average, and strike rate of 25.26, and 117.33 respectively. He has also taken seven wickets in the format. In the ongoing tournament, he has so far scored 79 runs alongside scalping a solitary wicket.

Coming to Ackermann's numbers in T20 cricket, he has so far scored 3,557 runs in 157 games at an average, and strike rate of 27.57, and 122.06 respectively (50s: 20). The veteran, who bowls off-spin, also has 74 wickets.