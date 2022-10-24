Sports

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh outclass Netherlands: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 24, 2022, 01:17 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh now own a 3-1 record against Netherlands in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh handed a thrilling nine-run beating to Netherlands, thereby kick-starting their 2022 ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note. Afif Hossain (38) starred with the bat, piloting the Tigers to 144/8. Meanwhile, Paul van Meekeren (2/21) was the best bet for Netherlands. Later, the Dutchmen failed to get the job done despite a fighting show from Colin Ackermann (62). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh had a breezy start as the openers fetched 43 runs before Soumya Sarkar departed. The Tigers threw the momentum thereafter but steadied themselves, courtesy of a 44-run stand between Afif and Nurul Hasan. A stupendous finish by Mosaddek Hossain (12-ball 20*) got them to a fighting total. The Dutchmen were four wickets down in the Powerplay and folded despite late heroics (135/10).

Meekeren Meekeren climbs up the ladder

Meekeren bowled full and short to wind up with 2/21 in four overs. The effort raced him to 58 scalps at 21.46, surpassing West Indies' spinner Samuel Badree (56) and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya (57). Moreover, Meekeran now owns the joint-second most scalps for Netherlands in T20 WC (12 wickets at 11.08), equalling seamer Ahsan Malik. Timm van der Gugten (15) tops the chart.

Afif Afif renders a clutch knock

Afif has been a reliable campaigner for Bangladesh in the format since the West Indies tour in August. He dispatched a crunch 27-ball 38, striking two fours and as many sixes. The innings saw him steer to 946 runs in T20Is, striking at a decent 120.81. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has bettered the likes of Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor (934) and India's Gautam Gambhir (932).

Sarkar Sarkar falters; equals Yuvraj Singh's run tally

Sarkar, who lately marked his international return for Bangladesh, could manage only a 14-ball 14, hitting two fours. The effort saw him race to 1,177 runs, striking at 121.96. As per ESPNcricinfo, he pipped England's Kevin Pietersen (1,176) and equaled the run-tally of Yuvraj Singh. Meanwhile, Sarkar had clubbed a 17-ball 23 against New Zealand in the recent T20I tri-series.

Taskin Taskin puts Netherlands under the pump

Taskin Ahmed hammered Netherlands straightaway with back-to-back wickets of Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede. He stung with two more wickets in the death-overs to tally 4/25 in four overs. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul and career-best figures in the format. He now owns 32 scalps at 33.87. Hasan Mahmud (2/15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) were among the wickets as well.

Ackermann Ackermann slams maiden T20I fifty

Ackermann, who was dropped on 16 in the sixth over, made the most of the opportunity. He clocked his maiden fifty in T20Is, a 48-ball 62, striking six fours and two sixes. Notably, the right-hander plundered a 44-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside skipper Scott Edwards to keep the runs incoming for Netherlands. He now holds 379 runs, striking at 117.33.

Do you know? Taskin clocks a distinguishable feat

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Taskin has become only the second bowler to claim wickets of the first two balls in a World Cup. He joins legendary Sri Lankan seamer Chaminda Vaas (vs Bangladesh, 2003 ODI WC).

H2H Bangladesh extend their win record over Netherlands

Bangladesh now command a 3-1 win-loss record over the Dutchmen in the format. Their maiden meet was back in 2012, with Bangladesh winning by eight wickets before Netherlands seized an enthralling one-wicket to level the series. Prior to this fixture, both sides last met during the 2016 T20 World Cup where the Tigers eked out an eight-run win.