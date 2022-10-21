Sports

Decoding the fall of West Indies in T20 World Cup

Written by V Shashank Oct 21, 2022, 08:19 pm 3 min read

West Indies exited in the first round in 2022 T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies have been kicked out of the 2022 edition. It was an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat for WI, having failed to defend 147 versus Ireland. Interestingly, it's the second time WI won't feature in the main round of a T20 WC. It's a fall like no other for the Caribbeans. We decode their highs and lows in T20 WC.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's a massive fall for the once giants in the T20 format.

From winning it all in 2012 and 2016 to failing to get past the Super 12 in 2021, and now, exiting in the first round of the T20 WC.

They were whipped across departments in 2022 and they have no one but themselves to blame for their early departure in this edition.

2007 West Indies bow out early in 2007 edition

West Indies last faced an early exit in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup. Seated in Group A, WI succumbed to eight and six-wicket defeats to South Africa and Bangladesh. They failed to reach the Super 8 and made their way alongside Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Scotland. However, the tide was about to change.

2009-10 The rise of West Indies

WI were a notch above in the 2009 edition, rallying their way to the Super 8. The Caribbeans then thumped the MS Dhoni-led India before losing to the Proteas. Nonetheless, they bested England to bag a top-two berth in Group E, only to get hammered by 57 runs by the Lankans in the semi-finals. In 2010, WI were ousted in the Super 8 stage.

2012-16 The golden period!

Despite a loss and a no-result, WI sneaked out of the group stage in 2012. They downed Australia before settling scores with SL in the final. Marlon Samuels' 78 garnered them a 36-run win and their maiden title in the 20-over format. WI were outfoxed by SL in the 2014 semi-finals before Carlos Brathwaite's four-consecutive sixes won them their second title in 2016.

2021-22 The fall from grace

WI had the form in their stride, given they trounced Australia (4-1) before the WC. However, things didn't go as planned for the former champions. They exited in Super 12, concluding at the second-last position in Group 1 (W1, L4), ranking above a winless Bangladesh. 2022 was perhaps the lowest point of their journey, losing to Scotland and Ireland to taste a first-round exit.

Statement 'We have disappointed ourselves'

"We haven't batted well in this tournament at all," said Nicholas Pooran, WI skipper, after the agonizing defeat versus Ireland. "On a really good batting surface, making 145, to ask the bowlers to defend that was always going to be a challenge. "We have disappointed our fans back home. Most importantly, we've disappointed ourselves." Meanwhile, WI's solitary win came against Zimbabwe (31 runs).

Hetmyer Hetmyer's absence proves fatal

WI made a horrendous mistake by dropping a hard-hitter of Shimron Hetmyer's caliber owing to him missing the flight to Down Under. It is to note that Hetmyer had amassed 314 runs in IPL 2022, striking at an exceptional rate of 153.92. Shamarh Brooks, who replaced Hetmyer, failed to do justice to the position, with scores of 4 and 0.

2022 T20 WC West Indies beaten across departments

WI failed as a unit in this edition. Kyle Mayers, who showed ample promise in T20s this year, faltered big time in the tournament. Pooran's pitiable form didn't help either as he managed 5, 7, and 13. The only positives were a few flashes of brilliance from Johnson Charles and Brandon King, Bowling lacked the edge and results are a testimony to the same.

