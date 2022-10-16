Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe vs Ireland: Preview and stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 16, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in their respective opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Having defeated Afghanistan in a T20I series two months ago, Ireland would be high on confidence. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will certainly have a point to prove as they couldn't qualify for last year's T20 WC. Here is the preview of the contest.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this duel on Monday (October 17). The venue has hosted three T20Is so far with the first-innings score being 182. As the numbers suggest, the track is fruitful for batters. The bowlers will have a job in hand. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have crossed swords in eight concluded T20Is so far with the head-to-head record being 5-3 in Ireland's favour. In T20Is, the two teams last met in August-September last year where Ireland defeated Zimbabwe 3-2 in a T20I series. While Zimbabwe clinched the opening game, hosts Ireland sealed the series by winning the next three duels. The visitors won the dead rubber.

ZIM vs IRE Both sides aiming for Super 12 berth

Ireland must fancy their chances of qualifying for the Super 12 stage as they played some quality cricket against Afghanistan. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and, George Dockrell are veterans of this format and their numbers are impressive as well. Zimbabwe can't be taken lightly either as they also the enjoy services of some potent players. Sikandar Raza will pose the biggest threat to Ireland.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Ireland (Probable XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Stats Who are the key performers?

Albeit in ODIs, Raza has three centuries in his last 10 outings. With 1,274 runs in 58 games, Sean Williams is Zimbabwe's second-highest run-getter in T20Is. Balbirnie is Ireland's highest run-aggregator in T20Is this year with 464 runs. Curtis Campher is the only bowler to take four wickets off consecutive deliveries in a T20 WC match, having achieved the feat against Netherlands last year.

