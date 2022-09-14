Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Hussey, Saker join England's coaching staff

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 14, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20 WC (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The England cricket team will have the likes of Michael Hussey and David Saker as part of the coaching staff for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The two Australians have joined as coaching consultants in the team that already consists of two assistant coaches - Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson. Everyone will be working alongside head coach Matthew Mott.

ECB Saker will be part of the staff on Pakistan tour

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement and said that Saker will be part of the coaching staff for the nation's tour of Pakistan. "Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup," said a statement.

David Saker Saker's journey as a coach

Saker started his coaching career as an assistant under Greg Shipperd at Victoria. In April 2010, he was appointed England's fast-bowling coach. He was handed a three-year extension. Saker left the role in 2015 and joined Melbourne Renegades as head coach. He was also appointed coach of Victoria before being part of Australia's coaching staff. He also had stints with USA and Sri Lanka.

Information Hussey to be part of side for the T20 WC

Hussey, who has a solid coaching experience with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be part of the England cricket team only for the T20 World Cup. Hussey has served as batting consultant for Australia and South Africa previously.

Do you know? England will play Pakistan and Australia next

England are set to play a total of 7 T20Is versus Pakistan, starting September 20. The series will end on September 30. Post that, England will play a three-match T20I series versus Australia, starting October 9.

Information England's squad for the T20 World Cup

England's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.