ENG vs SA, Test series: James Anderson eyes these records

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 31, 2022, 07:25 pm 2 min read

Anderson has 657 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are set to host South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting August 17. Lord's, Emirates Old Trafford, and Kennington Oval will play host to the three matches, respectively. Veteran bowler James Anderson, who seems unstoppable even at 40, would lead England's bowling attack. The right-arm seamer continues to scale heights in Test cricket. Here are the records he can break.

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

Earlier this year, he became the first-ever fast bowler to complete 650 Test wickets.

He is presently the third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson was all guns blazing against New Zealand and later India.

He would want to replicate the performance against the Proteas.

Information Anderson owns 657 wickets in Test cricket

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Anderson has taken 657 wickets from 172 Tests at a remarkable average of 26.36. The tally includes 32 five-wicket hauls, the last of which came against India in the one-off Test in Birmingham (5/60).

Feat Anderson set to break this record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson has the second-most wickets in Test cricket after turning 30 (389 wickets at 23.60). He is only behind former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath on the tally. The latter has taken 398 wickets in this regard. In the upcoming series against South Africa, Anderson could become the first-ever bowler with over 400 Test wickets after turning 30.

SA Anderson could touch 100-wicket mark against SA

Anderson played his maiden Test against South Africa in 2003. He has taken 93 wickets at an average of 31.52 against the Proteas. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker against SA in Test cricket. He is behind Warne (130) and Muralidaran (104) on the list. In the impending series, Anderson could become the first-ever pace to touch the 100-wicket mark against the Proteas (Tests).

Information Anderson set to play his 100th Test at home

Anderson is set to become the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests at home. As of now, he owns 419 wickets from 98 Tests at home at an incredible average of 23.96. He has the most wickets by a pacer in home Tests.