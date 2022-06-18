Sports

Rohit Sharma vs James Anderson: Decoding the key stats

Jun 18, 2022

James Anderson has claimed 651 Test scalps (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India will be touring England for the rescheduled fifth Test of the 2021 series. The fifth Test at Edgbaston will start on July 1. India will look up to senior batter Rohit Sharma, who had a good performance across the four Tests last year. Rohit will be aiming to keep James Anderson quiet, who recently surpassed 650 Test scalps. We decode the stats.

Series India lead the Test series 2-1

India hold a 2-1 lead over England in the five-match series which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The first Test was drawn before India won the second by 151 runs. England made a comeback in the third, winning by an innings and 76 runs. India won the fourth Test by 157 runs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson has been in top form in the ongoing Test series versus New Zealand at home.

England are leading the three-match series 2-0.

The Three Lions, who have been bolstered by the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach, will bank on Anderson for getting early wickets.

Meanwhile, Rohit holds the key for India upfront.

He will be relishing the challenge against Anderson.

Performance How has Rohit and Anderson performed in the series?

Rohit is the leading scorer for India in the series so far against England. In four Tests, Rohit has scored 368 runs at 52.27. He smashed one century and two fifties with the best score of 127. Meanwhile, Anderson managed to take 15 wickets at an average of 24.66. He is the third-highest wicket-taker after Ollie Robinson (21) and Jasprit Bumrah (18).

Rohit vs Anderson How has Rohit fared against Anderson in Tests?

As per Cricmetric, Rohit has managed to score 86 runs against Anderson, having consumed 300 balls. He has faced 263 dot balls, including 247 in the 2021 tour. Rohit has managed to hit Anderson for nine fours. He has been dismissed twice so far. He has a strike rate of 28.7. Across the four Tests in 2021, Anderson dismissed Rohit just once.

Rohit vs England Rohit's Test numbers and performance versus England

In 45 Tests, the 35-year-old Rohit has piled up 3,137 runs at 46.13. He has eight centuries and 14 fifties. His best score reads as 212. Against England, he has scored 747 runs in nine Tests at 49.80. He has two tons and three fifties. In five away Tests, he has 402 runs at 44.66. At home, Rohit has 345 runs at 57.50.

Anderson vs India Anderson's Test stats and performance versus India

In 171 Tests, Anderson has managed to claim 651 wickets at 26.45. He has 31 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/42. He is the only pacer to take 600-plus scalps in Tests. Against India at home, he has 99 scalps in 21 Tests at 23.81. He has five five-wicket hauls. Against India in away Tests, he has claimed 34 scalps at 29.32.