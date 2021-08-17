Records which define Virat Kohli's Test captaincy

Last updated on Aug 17, 2021

Team India, on Monday, staged an emphatic victory against England at Lord's to go 1-0 up in the series. With this, Virat Kohli became only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a Test at the Mecca of the game. Over the years, Kohli has emerged as India's most successful captain in Test cricket. Here are his top-notch records.

Record

Kohli surpasses the legendary Clive Lloyd

Kohli registered his 37th win as a captain in the format. He surpassed the legendary Clive Lloyd, who won 36 while leading the West Indies. The former is now only behind Graeme Smith (53), Rickey Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) in terms of Test wins as a captain. In 2019, Kohli broke Dhoni's record by winning his 28th win as Test captain.

Home

Dominance at home

Earlier this year, Kohli eclipsed another record of Dhoni for most Test wins as captain at home. The victory in the Day/Night Test against England gave Kohli his 22nd Test win as a captain at home (Dhoni had won 21). Notably, Kohli is yet to lose a series as captain in India. Under him, India have won 23 of 30 home Tests.

Information

Most Test wins as Indian captain away from home

Kohli has most Test wins as an Indian captain away from home. He has won 14 out of 32 Tests while leading the side in foreign conditions (lost: 12, drawn: 6). Kohli has led India to victories in Johannesburg, Nottingham, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Lord's.

Feats

A look at his major feats as captain

In 2018, Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series in Australia. During the series, he also led India to their third-ever win in the Boxing Day Test. In the SCG Test, Kohli became the first Indian captain since Kapil Dev (in 1986) to enforce the follow-on in Australia. No visiting team had done so in Australia since 1988.

Runs

Most Test runs by an Indian captain

Kohli is a cut above the rest when it comes to batting in Test cricket. While leading India, he has scored 5,511 runs at an astonishing average of 56.81. He has the most runs by an Indian captain in the format. Dhoni follows him with 3,454 runs. The phenomenal tally of Kohli also includes 20 tons and 15 half-centuries.

Records

Will captain Kohli win a Test series in England?

India, who beat England at Lord's, would want to capitalize upon their 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Kohli has an opportunity to become only the fourth captain with a series win in England (Ajit Wadekar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid being the others). India have previously won three Test series in England (in 1971, 1986, and 2007).