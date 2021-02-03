Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 03, 2021, 04:37 pm

The first India-England Test match is set to commence in Chennai on February 5. This will be the first Test series for England in India after 2016-17. Recently, both India and England enjoyed away series wins against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively. In the India-England series, the focus will be on Ajinkya Rahane's performance against pacer James Anderson. We analyze the same.

Rahane Rahane's Test career and his performance against England

Rahane has accumulated 4,471 runs in 69 Test matches at an average of 42.58. He has amassed 12 tons and 22 fifties, with a best of 188. Notably, the Indian vice-captain has featured in 13 Test matches against England. He has racked up just 619 runs at a below-par average of 25.79. He has one ton and four fifties.

Anderson Anderson's Test career and his performance against India

Anderson is already the most successful fast bowler in Test history, having taken 606 wickets at 26.60. In 2020, he became the first-ever pacer to take 600 Test scalps. Against Team India, the right-arm pacer has accumulated 110 wickets at an average of 25.98. He has claimed four five-wicket with a best of 5/20. He has taken 26 wickets in India at 33.46.

Battle A look at Rahane versus Anderson in Test cricket

So far, Rahane has managed to score 104 runs against Anderson from a total of 252 balls. He has been dismissed on four occasions. Out of these 252 deliveries, 204 have been dot balls. Meanwhile, Rahane has hit 11 fours and a six at a strike rate of 41.27. Looking at these numbers, Anderson has the edge over Rahane.

Analysis Anderson will hope to dominate the show once again