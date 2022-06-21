Sports

How has Joe Root fared against Jasprit Bumrah in Tests?

Bumrah has dismissed Root six times in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@Jaspritbumrah93)

England and India would lock horns in the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series in July. India's Test regulars have already commenced their preparation in Leicester. Their pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is India's leading wicket-taker in the series. He would be up against Joe Root, who has been in sublime touch of late. Here are the key stats.

Root Most Test runs among active players

Former England captain Joe Root recently became the 14th cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in Test cricket. In a career spanning nearly a decade, Root has racked up 10,194 runs at an average of 49.97. As of now, Root has slammed 27 centuries and 53 half-centuries in the format. He also has five Test double-centuries, the joint-second-most by an England batter with Alastair Cook.

Bumrah India's premier pacer across formats

Bumrah has been India's premier pacer across formats. In an international career spanning nearly six years, Bumrah has represented India in 27 Tests. He has scalped 123 wickets at an incredible average of 21.73 so far. The tally includes eight five-wicket hauls. He has the best match haul of 9/86. Notably, 109 of his total Test wickets have come overseas.

Information Bumrah has dismissed Root six times

As of now, Bumrah has dismissed Root a total of six times in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Root has scored 194 runs off 418 balls against Broad. He has collected 21 boundaries off Bumrah, while the latter has bowled as many as 311 dot balls.

2018 Root and Bumrah were neck-to-neck in 2018

Root and Bumrah clashed for the first time in the 2018 series in England. The latter removed Root twice in that series, having conceded 44 runs off 127 balls. Root smashed just three fours, while Bumrah delivered a total of 99 dot balls. Notably, it was Bumrah's second series in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Root slammed 319 runs in the five-match series.

2021 Bumrah made Root his bunny in 2021 (England)

Bumrah made Root his bunny in the unfinished 2021 series (England). He has already dismissed the England batter thrice in as many Tests. Besides, Root has smashed Bumrah for 106 runs off 195 balls (14 fours). Bumrah bowled a total of 141 dot balls. He has the most wickets for India in the series (18), while Root leads the overall runs tally (564).

Information Root has also fallen to Bumrah in India

Root and Bumrah also squared off in the four-match Test series in India in February-March 2021. Bumrah got rid of Root just once in the series. Root smashed him for 44 runs off 96 deliveries (4 fours).