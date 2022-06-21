Sports

Manchester United want de Jong: What do his stats say?

Manchester United want de Jong: What do his stats say?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 21, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@DeJongFrenkie21)

Manchester United are in the market to bolster their mid-field and the number one priority is Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch international played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Frenkie wants to stay at Barca but knows the club will let him go as they need cash. At the moment, the two clubs are in talks. Here we decode Frenkie's stats.

Numbers Frenkie's La Liga stats in the 2021-22 season

de Jong scored three goals and made three assists in La Liga 2021-22 season, having played 32 games. As per Planet Football, the Dutch mid-fielder had a ratio of 1.6 chances created per 90 minutes. de Jong also clocked 1.8 successful dribbles per 90 minutes with an 81.8% success rate. He had a passing accuracy of 91.3%. He clocked 0.7 interceptions per 90 minutes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Frenkie loves life at Barcelona and wants to remain with the Spanish giants.

Xavi is also keen to keep him.

However, if United submit a substantial bid, Barca would be happy to see the mid-fielder depart.

United's opening bid was turned down and as per Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club is discussing internally about submitting a new proposal.

He is United's main focus.

Overall stats His overall numbers at Barcelona

Frenkie completed a £65m move to Barcelona in 2019 has since then gone on to make a total of 140 appearances for the club, winning the Copa del Rey in 2021. He has scored a total of 13 goals, including eight in La Liga. He has made 12 assists. The 2020-21 season was his best, scoring seven times and providing five assists.

Honors Trophies and individual awards won by Frenkie

He won the Dutch league honors with Ajax in 2018-19 and the KNVB Cup that season. With Barca, Frenkie won the Copa del Rey in 2021-22. He was adjudged UEFA Champions League Mid-fielder of the season in 2018-19. He was also awarded the Eredivisie Player of the Season in 2018-19. Frenkie has won two Eredivisie Player of the Month awards.

Information de Jong made 89 appearances for Ajax

Prior to his move to Barca, Frenkie appeared for Dutch side Ajax, scoring five goals in 89 matches across competitions. In 57 league games, he scored four goals and bagged 10 assists.