Champions League 2021-22: Real Madrid's road to the final

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2022, 03:17 pm 3 min read

La Liga winners Real Madrid will be facing Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final this weekend. Real beat Manchester City in a dramatic fashion in the semis to reach the final. Real, who won the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga in the 2021-22 season, will be aiming for their 14th Champions League title next. We decode their journey this season.

Group stage How did Real perform in the group stage?

Real topped Group D in the league stage. They won five matches and lost one. Real scored 14 goals and allowed three. On matchday one, they beat Inter Milan 1-0. Next, they suffered a stunning 1-2 loss at home against Sheriff. On matchday three, they hammered Shakhtar 5-0. They beat Shakhtar once again 2-1. This followed with wins over Sheriff (3-0) and Inter (2-0).

R16 Benzema hat-trick stuns PSG in the round of 16

An injury-time goal from Kylian Mbappe saw Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their UCL round of 16 tie. The match also saw Lionel Messi miss a penalty. In the second leg, Mbappe put PSG ahead as they led 2-0 on aggregate. However, Karim Benzema netted a second-half hat-trick as Real came from behind to stun the French side.

Quarters Real stun Chelsea with a late comeback

Benzema scored another hat-trick as Real overcame Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-finals clash at Stamford Bridge. Kai Havertz scored the lone goal for the Blues. An enthralling second leg saw Premier League side Chelsea go 3-0 up and lead 4-3 on aggregate. However, Rodrygo scored at the death before Benzema settled matters at extra-time. Real progressed 5-4 on aggregate.

Semis Real clinch a surprise win over Man City

Manchester City went on to beat Madrid 4-3 in the first leg of their semi-final clash. In the second leg, Riyad Mahrez put Man City ahead in the 73rd minute as the visitors went 5-3 ahead. Rodrygo changed the scenario after turning home Benzema's ball from close range in the final minute. 90 seconds later he leveled the tie. Benzema scored a penalty next.

Performers The key performers for Real Madrid this season

Benzema leads the scoring chart in the Champions League 2021-22 season with 15 goals. He also has two assists. Rodrygo has also impressed, scoring five times and making two assists. Vinicius Junior has been impressive, scoring three times. He also has six assists. Veteran mid-fielder Luka Modric has bagged four assists under his belt.