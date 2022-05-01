Sports

Premier League, Manchester City thrash Leeds; Norwich relegated: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

Man City beat Leeds 4-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City demolished Leeds United 4-0 to return back to the top of the Premier League 2021-22 standings. City needed a response after Liverpool had leapfrogged them on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United. City have now restored their one-point lead over the Reds. On the other hand, Norwich City have been relegated to the Championship. Here are the key numbers.

LEEMCI How did the match pan out?

City went ahead in the 13th minute when Rodri glanced home Phil Foden's free-kick. The visitors doubled their advantage nine minutes after half-time from another set-piece. Nathan Ake scored from close range after Foden's corner was headed down by Ruben Dias. Foden set up the third for Gabriel Jesus with 12 minutes left. Fernandinho added the fourth in added time.

Context Why does this story matter?

After Liverpool got the job done versus a spirited Newcastle side, City needed to produce substance and they will be happy with the three points.

Pep Guardiola's side produced a highly impressive display against Leeds, who are still in danger of being demoted.

City have kept cool and we might see a repeat of 2018-19, when they clinched the title by a point.

Duo What's the scenario between Liverpool and City?

After 34 games, Liverpool have clinched 25 wins, seven draws, and two losses. They have a total of 82 points, having forwarded 86 goals and conceding 22 times. On the other hand, City have 83 points from 34 games. Pep Guardiola's side has scored 84 goals, besides letting in 21. There's hardly anything to separate these two.

Man City Records scripted by Man City

Man City have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five away Premier League games. As per Opta, this is their longest ever run of consecutive away clean sheets in their league history. As per William Hill, Manchester City have completed the league double over Leeds for the first time since 1982.

Leeds Sorry numbers for Leeds United

As per Opta, Leeds have conceded 19 Premier League goals to the two Manchester clubs this season (10 v Man City, nine v Man United). This is the most any side has ever conceded to the Manchester duo in a single top-flight campaign, overtaking Southampton's 18 last season. Leeds have conceded 72 goals this season. They are placed 17th (W8 D10 L16).

Information Foden keeps shining for City

Foden now has 13 assists in the Premier League, having played 94 games. The youngster has also scored 23 goals. He has five assists in the ongoing PL season, besides scoring eight goals.

Opta stats Unwanted records scripted by Norwich

Norwich have been relegated in each of their last four PL seasons (2013-14, 2015-16, 2019-20, 2021-22). They are the second side in English league history to suffer relegation in four consecutive top-flight seasons after Crystal Palace (1992-1993, 1994-95, 1997-98, 2004-05). Norwich have been relegated from the PL for a sixth time. This is the most of any side since the competition began in 1992-93.