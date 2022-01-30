Sports

Decoding the most successful managers in Premier League history

Decoding the most successful managers in Premier League history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2022, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Pep Guardiola has been terrific for Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

The Premier League is considered to be the most competitive domestic football league in the world. Since the league's inception in 1992, the Premier League has witnessed some great managers making their presence felt. In the modern day, it's really difficult to sustain as a manager given the pressure of results. In this article, we decode the best managers in Premier League history.

Context Why does it matter?

In the past, we had managers like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, who were given time and they churned out results for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Someone like a Jose Mourinho came in and enjoyed success over two different spells at Chelsea.

In present times, the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have shown what it takes to build successful sides.

Ferguson Ferguson helped United win a record 13 honors

The greatest manager in PL history has got to be Alex Ferguson, who helped Manchester United win a record 13 titles. He managed 810 games in the Premier League, winning 528, drawing 168, and losing 114. Ferguson won 27 Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He was also adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on 11 occasions. Ferguson left a lasting legacy.

Guardiola Guardiola has helped City reach great heights

Under Pep Guardiola, City have dominated the scenes in the PL. City have won three titles under Guardiola and are the favorites to bag a fourth this season. Guardiola recently became the quickest manager to 500 PL wins. He has managed 212 PL matches, winning 158, drawing 25, and losing 29. Guardiola has been adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on three occasions.

Mourinho Jose Mourinho enjoyed success in the PL

Jose Mourinho joined Chelsea in 2004 and helped the club win successive PL titles in his first two seasons, trumping Fergie and Wenger. He re-joined Chelsea in 2013 and won a third PL title in 2014-15. Besides, he also managed Man United and Tottenham. Mourinho managed 363 PL matches, winning 217, drawing 84, and losing 62. He won three Manager of the Season awards.

Wenger Arsene Wenger defined Arsenal

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996 and managed them until May 2018. He is the longest-serving manager in PL history. Under his leadership, Arsenal won three PL trophies. They remained unbeaten the entire season in 2003-04 - an unbroken record. Wenger managed 828 matches, winning 476, drawing 199, and losing 153. He won 15 Manager of the Month and three Manager of the Season awards.

Klopp Jurgen Klopp has lifted the Reds

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has since then improved the club, helping them win their maiden title in 2019-20. Liverpool ended a 30-year league title drought. They have been serious challengers of City in recent seasons. Klopp has managed 242 games, winning 152, drawing 56, and losing 34. He has nine Manager of the Month and one Manager of the Season awards.