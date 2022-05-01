Sports

Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 01, 2022

A 35th league title for Real Madrid (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid thrashed Espanyol 4-0 to win a 35th La Liga title. Playing their 34th league game this season, Real sealed the deal with four games to spare. Also, Carlo Ancelotti has become the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe's major leagues. Notably, Los Blancos are 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Here are the key records scripted.

Match Real down Espanyol 4-0

Rodrygo gave Real the lead in the 33rd minute after adding a second 10 minutes later after robbing Sergi Gomez of possession on the edge of the penalty area. Marco Asensio prevailed in a rapid counter-attack before veteran Benzema came off the bench to add the fourth from Vinicius Junior's cutback. Notably, Real scored four goals from five on target.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a special season for Real under Ancelotti, who returned as manager in what is a second spell here.

Throughout the season, Real dominated the scenes and kept things under control.

Karim Benzema has been exceptional and will want to finish on a high.

Real were also strong defensively and bossed the mid-field.

A 35th league crown will please Los Blancos.

Ancelotti Ancelotti smashes this unique record

Ancelotti has scripted a special record in his managerial career. The Italian has become the first manager to win a league title in each of Europe's top five divisions (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain). The wins have come with AC Milan (2003-04), Chelsea (2009-10), PSG (2012-13), Bayern Munich (2016-17), Real Madrid (2021-22).

Benzema Benzema keeps shining for Real

Benzema continued with his scoring touch. The Frenchman has 26 league goals this season. He also has 11 assists. Benzema has raced to 42 goals this season in all competitions. In 601 games, Benzema has scored 321 goals for Real. This was Benzema's 21st trophy with Real. He has helped Real win four La Liga honors as well.

Opta stats Presenting the key stats

Real Madrid have won the 2021-22 La Liga title with four games remaining. This is their earliest La Liga title since the 1989-89 campaign (also four). Asensio has reached double figures for goals in a single La Liga season for the first time in his career (10). Rodrygo has scored four goals in his last five games for Real in all competitions.

Do you know? 22 career titles for Ancelotti as manager

Ancelotti has now won 22 career titles in his managerial career. This was Real's second trophy under him this season. They had won the Spanish Super Cup earlier. This is also his sixth trophy win with Los Blancos.

Marcelo Marcelo is the most decorated Real Madrid player

Brazilian defender Marcelo won his 24th title with Real Madrid, becoming the club's most successful player. Marcelo started in the 4-0 home win over Espanyol. The veteran left-back won his sixth Spanish league crown. He also has four Champions Leagues honors, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Information 23 goals involvement for Vinicius

Vinicius Junior has been impressive this season as he made his presence felt with another assist. Vinicius has nine assists in La Liga this season, besides scoring 14 goals as well.