Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 11:41 pm

Real Madrid take on Paris St-Germain in the last 16 clash

The draw for the last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 was announced on Monday. It took place for a second time after the initial draw saw a "technical problem". Defending champions Chelsea will play French side Lille in the Champions League Round of 16. Meanwhile, 13-time champions Real Madrid will be up against Paris St-Germain. Here are further details.

The standout clash of the last-16 stage will be between PSG and Real Madrid. Manchester United will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan will now face Liverpool. In the initial draw, they were paired with Ajax. Notably, Chelsea and Lille were paired together in both draws. Manchester City will be up against Sporting CP, while Benfica will square off with Ajax.

Here is the UEFA Champions League last-16 draw: Red Bull Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City, Benfica vs Ajax, Chelsea vs Lille, Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, Villarreal vs Juventus, Inter Milan vs Liverpool, PSG vs Real Madrid

Initial Champions League last-16 draw (declared void): Benfica vs Real Madrid Villarreal vs Manchester City Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich FC Salzburg vs Liverpool Inter Milan vs Ajax Sporting CP vs Juventus Chelsea vs Lille Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

Due to a technical problem, the initial draw was made redundant. In that draw, Manchester United was drawn with Villarreal. However, two sides were ineligible to clash as they had been in the same group. "A material error occurred in the draw for the Champions League round-of-16. The draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone," UEFA said in a statement.