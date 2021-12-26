Sports Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root gets past 9,500 Test runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 03:20 pm

Joe Root has been in top form

England were bowled out for just 185 against Australia on Day 1 of the third Test at the MCG on Sunday. However, their skipper Joe Root stood out with the bat. Root slammed a decent score of 50 before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc. The effort saw him get past 9,500 runs in Test cricket. Here are the key numbers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Root has been in supreme form this year and the runs have come. It was a good fight from Root after England lost quick wickets. He has done well in the ongoing Ashes series and has been a lone warrior for a struggling batting outfit. To score 9,500 runs in Tests is another massive achievement. Root has shown what consistency looks like.

The Ashes Root gets past 1,900 runs against Australia

Root has also got past 1,900 runs against Australia in Tests. He has scored 1,919 runs against the Aussies at 40.82. He has registered three centuries and 16 fifties under his belt with the best score of 180. Root has managed 795 runs against Australia at their own backyard. He has nine fifties. He has 1,124 runs on home soil against Australia.

Information Root gets past 9,500 runs

Root has raced to 9,503 runs in Test cricket at an average of 50.01. He has managed 53 fifties and 23 centuries with the best score of 254. Root has become the 14th batter in Tests to amass 9,500 runs, besides being the second Englishman.

Information Root has 1,680 runs in 2021

In 15 Tests this year, Root has scored 1,680 runs at 62.62. He has six centuries and four fifties. He has hit 175 fours (highest). In the ongoing Test series, Root has slammed three fifties. He has scores of 0, 89, 62, 24, and 50.