Sports Pakistan to host New Zealand twice in 2022/23: Details here

Pakistan to host New Zealand twice in 2022/23: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 03:50 pm

New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice in the 2022/23 season

Pakistan are set to host New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs between December 2022 and January 2023. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development through a media release on Monday. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will tour the nation again in April 2023 to play 10 white-ball games. Notably, New Zealand withdrew from the Pakistan tour in September 2021.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, New Zealand had pulled out of the white-ball series in Pakistan due to security concerns. The development came moments before the toss of the first ODI. The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is. Now, the Black Caps will tour Pakistan for a second time in the 2022/23 season to make up for the postponed white-ball leg.

Details A look at the key details

Pakistan and NZ will first face each other in two Tests (World Test Championship) and three ODIs (ODI Super League) between December 2022 and January 2023. NZ will tour Pakistan again in April 2023 for five ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs on this tour will not be part of the ODI Super League as NZC will make up for the lost matches.

Information NZ's first international series in Pakistan in nearly a decade

New Zealand will play their first international series in Pakistan in nearly a decade. The Kiwis last visited Pakistan in 2003. Pakistan had routed them 5-0 in the ODI series. Interestingly, New Zealand haven't won an international game in Pakistan since 1996.

PCB PCB has been trying to reinstate international cricket in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been trying to reinstate international cricket in the nation. In 2019, Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade. Pakistan earlier had the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as their home venue. The attack on the Sri Lankan team bus outside the Gaddafi Stadium in 2009 had resulted in the suspension of all international cricket in the country.