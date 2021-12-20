Sports ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Analyzing the points table

ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Analyzing the points table

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 08:52 pm

Australia won the Adelaide Test of the 2021/22 Ashes by 275 runs

Australia have maintained their perfect record in the latest ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) standings. They earned a 275-run win over England in the 2nd Test of the 2021/22 Ashes (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0, having won the opening match at the Gabba. They have 100 percentage of points on the WTC table so far.

Match How did the 2nd Ashes Test pan out?

Australia declared on 473/9 in the first innings, with Labuschagne scoring a century. England were bundled out for 236. None other than Dawid Malan (80) and Joe Root (62) fired. The likes of Labuschagne (51) and Travis Head (51) powered Australia to 230/9 d in the second innings. Chasing 468, England perished on 192 on the final day. Seamer Jhye Richardson took five wickets.

Teams How are the teams placed in the WTC 2021-23 cycle?

Sri Lanka and Australia lead the WTC table (24 points). Like Australia, SL are unbeaten too, having beaten West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series. They are followed by Pakistan (36), India (42), West Indies (12), and New Zealand (4). Notably, England have fallen to the seventh spot after losing four matches. They have claimed just one victory in the current WTC cycle.

Information England have lost 10 WTC points

England have lost a total of 10 World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Brisbane Test. As per the current rule relating to slow-overs, teams lose one championship point for each over they are short.

India What about Team India?

India occupy the fourth spot in the WTC standings with 58.33 percentage of points. They have won three and lost just one Test as of now. The Indians recently beat New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match Test series. It was their 14th successive Test series win at home. Earlier this year, they won two Test matches in England.

Twitter Post A look at the WTC 2021-23 points table

Details Key details about the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Each match of a series in the WTC carries the same number of points, unlike the previous edition (120 points). The teams get 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. In a two-match series, 24 points are available. A three-match series will have 36 points, four will have 48, and a five-Test series will have 60.