Arshdeep Singh impresses on T20I debut: Decoding his career stats

Jul 08, 2022

Arshdeep concluded with 2/18 on his debut (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh had a dream debut in the first of three-match T20Is against England on Thursday. The left-arm quick bowled a maiden to kick start his international career. He concluded with eye-popping figures worth 2/18 in 3.3 overs. Notably, he pocketed those wickets in the death overs to wind up the English tail. We decode Arshdeep's career stats.

Debut Arshdeep's journey to maiden India debut

Arshdeep was one of India's net bowlers during the 2021 tour of SL. He was soon added to the squad for the last two T20Is after a player returned COVID-19 positive. In May 2022, he got a call-up for the five-match T20Is against SA. He was then picked for the two-match series against Ireland. However, he couldn't make the cut on each occasion.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arshdeep's India debut was around the corner.

More so, given the left-armer's exploits over the last few years in a tournament as intense as IPL.

Known as a proven death-over specialist, the 23-year-old showcased his mettle in his maiden international outing.

He outclassed the likes of Reece Topley and Matthew Parkinson, folding England on 148.

He needs a consistent run at the international level.

Do you know? Arshdeep unlocks a mind-boggling feat on debut

Arshdeep is only the third Indian besides Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar to have bowled a maiden on their T20I debut. Jhulan attained the feat against England in 2006. Meanwhile, Agarkar pulled it off versus the Proteas in 2006.

Feat A look at Arshdeep's career stats

Arshdeep marked his FC debut against Vidarbha in 2019. To date, he has affected 21 scalps across six matches at 24.71. He has a five-fer to his name (5/48). The left-arm pacer has pocketed 21 wickets in 17 List A games, averaging 30.95. In T20s, Arshdeep has claimed 54 wickets in 50 outings at 25.64. His best figures in this format read 5/32.

Information How has Arshdeep fared in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Arshdeep, who plays for Punjab at the domestic level, has snared 12 wickets in India's domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averages 26.08 and has maintained a superb economy of 7.03 throughout. His best figures in the tourney read 3/16.

IPL Presenting Arshdeep's numbers in IPL

Arshdeep, since being bought by Punjab Kings in 2019, has been a class performer in IPL. He has claimed 40 wickets at 26.35. He has maintained an economy of 8.35. He put up jaw-dropping numbers on display in 2021, affecting 18 dismissals at 19.00. He could manage only 10 wickets in 2022 but bowled at a terrific economy of 7.70.

Death overs Most effective bowler in death overs

Arshdeep's career has risen with each passing edition. Of all his exploits, the youngster's death-over heroics need special mention. He delivered 24 dot balls in IPL 2022. He bowled at an economy of 7.58. He was the most effective bowler for PBKS during the fag end of a duel. Arshdeep had garnered 27 dot balls in the 2021 edition.