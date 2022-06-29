Sports

England vs India: Rohit ruled out; Bumrah set to lead

England vs India: Rohit ruled out; Bumrah set to lead

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 29, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma will not play the fifth Test versus England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ImRo45)

India will be without Rohit Sharma for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test versus England at Edgbaston. With Rohit out of the picture, senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India in the Test match. Rohit has failed to recover from COVID-19 and and is placed in isolation. Earlier, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal was called up for the upcoming 5th Test. Here's more.

Bumrah Bumrah to lead Team India

Jasprit Bumrah will be leading Team India in the coveted Test at Edgbaston. Notably, he will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev (1987) to captain India in Test cricket. He had a stupendous run during the four matches played in the England series. Averaging a mere 20.83, the seamer had scalped 18 wickets with the best figures of 5/64.

Lead India lead the five-match Test series by a 2-1 margin

Rohit had earlier taken over reins from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's. England bounced back at Headingley, winning by an innings and 76 runs, while India won the Oval Test (157 runs).

Mayank Mayank added to the Indian squad

Mayank was initially left out of India's Test squad for the decisive Test. However, KL Rahul's groin injury and Rohit's recovery status brought him to notice. As per the government rules, Mayank won't have to undergo quarantine and will be available for play immediately. Mayank, however, hasn't played a Test in England before. He will be keen to make his presence felt.

India Team India probable XI for the rescheduled Test

Shubman Gill and Mayank could open for India in the upcoming 5th Test. With Rahul and Rohit absent, India could seek proper Test openers to start the innings. Probable Playing XI for Team India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur. Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c).

Information Rohit a big miss for India

Rohit is the leading scorer for India in the series so far against England.In four Tests, Rohit has scored 368 runs at 52.27.He smashed one century and two fifties with the best score of 127.