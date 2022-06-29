Sports

SL vs Australia, 1st Test: Lyon, Khawaja headline the show

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 29, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

SL were bowled out for 212 (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Australia are on top of hosts Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test on Wednesday. Sri Lanka misfired with the bat after winning the toss to be bowled out for 212 in 50 overs. Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 as Nathan Lyon claimed a fifer. In response, the Aussies (98/3) have lost three wickets. Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 47.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

Lanka were off to a decent start but lost their way. From 38/0, they were reduced to 97/5. However, Dickwella, Angelo Mathews (39) and R Mendis (22) showed some character to help SL surpass 200. Aussie spinner Lyon and Mitchell Swepson claimed eight scalps between them to do the maximum damage. With the bat, Usman Khawaja is leading the line for Australia.

Spinners Aussie spinners make use of the turn on offer

Lyon troubled Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (28) and had him when the latter tried to push the ball forward, gaining an edge to see Warner complete a stunning catch. Swepson bowled two superb deliveries to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal off successive deliveries. Lyon broke Mathews' resistance and also got Mendis with balls that drifted in sharply.

Lyon Lyon excels once again

Lyon was instrumental for Australia, picking the key wickets in the match. He bowled a total of 25 overs, giving away 90 runs and taking five wickets. In 109 Tests, Lyon has raced to 432 Test scalps at 31.99. He now has 20 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, besides being the 5th Aussie bowler to do so.

Duo Fighting knocks from Mathews and Dickwella

Credit should go to Mathews for a fighting 38. He consumed 71 balls, hitting three fours. Lyon dismissed the veteran star with a delivery that turned in sharply, cramping Mathews for room as the latter edged the ball to leg slip. Meanwhile, Dickwella got a counter-attacking fifty. With the ball talking and help for spinners, Dickwella was persistent and solid in his approach.

Aussies A positive start for Australia

Australia were off to a positive start with their openers adding 47 runs in quick time. After Warner's dismissal, Khawaja added another 28 runs alongside Marnus Labuschagne. The southpaw has been solid so far, showing a lot of composure. However, Australia have lost three wickets, including Steve Smith (6). Mendis has been superb for the hosts, taking two wickets so far.